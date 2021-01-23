STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns got off to a quick start and streaked past Coleman 65-44 Thursday in the first round of the SRT Tournament inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
Stonewall improved to 7-6 on the year with the win.
“We played pretty well in the first half. It was good to get everyone in the game tonight,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
The Longhorns led 21-5 after the first quarter and 42-18 by halftime.
Spencer Gatewood paced a balanced Longhorns’ offense with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Clayton Findley added 15 points and Ashton Bierce also hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13.
Fason Sampson led all scorers with 20 points for the Wildcats. Cole Stanley also hit double figures with 11, including three 3-point baskets of his own. Cooper Walters was next with eight.
Stonewall was scheduled to play Stringtown in a Friday night semifinal game.
Roff rolls past
Moss in first round
ROFF — Roff head coach Larry Johnston saw 12 different players reach the scoring column in a lopsided 72-24 win over Moss in the first round of the SRT Tournament at the Roff gymnasium.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 14-1 on the year, while Moss dropped to 7-9.
Wil Joplin hit four 3-pointers and paced the Roff offense with 15 points. No other Roff player reached double figures.
Tallen Bagwell and Dylan Reed both scored nine points for the home team, while Conner Owens followed with eight. Trayson Miller was next with six points.
The Pirates got a team-best seven points from Trenton Golden.
The Tigers battled Coalgate in a Friday night semifinal contest. The boys third-place game is scheduled for 4 p.m. tonight with the title game tips off at 8 p.m.
