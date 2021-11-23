STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns were solid through three quarters but had to hold off Calvin late for a 47-44 win Friday inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
Brayden Ingle attempted a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs as time was running out that could have tied the game but the shot was just off the mark.
Stonewall evened its record to 3-3 on the year, while Calvin fell to 2-4.
“I was proud of our effort tonight. We did a lot of good things on the defensive end,” said SHS head coach Wes Mooreland. “It was a hard-fought win.”
Stonewall led just 12-11 after the first quarter and 27-19 by halftime. The Longhorns were still on top 43-35 heading into the fourth quarter but managed just four points over the final eight minutes.
Ashton Bierce continued to have a hot hand for the Longhorns, erupting for a game-high 31 points. Caleb Gibson just missed double figures with 9.
Tyler Raney scored 18 points to lead Calvin and Kobe Harrison added 17 to the CHS attack.
Calvin hosts Allen on Nov. 29, while Stonewall is at Stratford on Nov. 30.
Stonewall girls notch third straight win
STONEWALL — The Stonewall girls basketball team used a big defensive effort to roll past Calvin 62-28 at home Friday night.
After dropping their first three contests, the Lady Longhorns have now reeled off three straight victories to even their record to 3-3. Calvin fell to 2-4.
“This was the best defensive effort we have had,” said SHS head coach Jeff Parnell. “Any time you hold a team to under 30 points that shoots it like the Calvin girls do, it’s is a good thing.”
Parnell said his team also limited Calvin’s offensive rebounds.
“We limited them to one shot most of the game and that was a big difference. I thought my guards finally understood the inside-out game and it worked well. These freshmen are starting to figure it out. It was a good way to end the break,” he said.
Stonewall took control early, racing to leads of 12-5 and 31-12. The hosts finished the game on a 17-3 run.
Kaylee Ford led a balanced SHS offense with 18 points — including five 3-point baskets — while both Faith Ross and Jakobi Worcester added 15 points apiece.
Talise Parnell just missed double figures with eight points.
Brylee Swadley led Calvin with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Calvin hosts Allen on Nov. 29, while Stonewall is at Stratford on Nov. 30.
