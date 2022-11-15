Stonewall boys ease past cold-shooting Tupelo

TUPELO — The Stonewall Longhorns took advantage of cold-shooting Tupelo and defeated the host Tigers 44-33 Friday night.
Stonewall evened its record at 2-2 on the year, while Tupelo dipped to 1-3.
“We did a really good job defensively all night. Tupelo is tough on their home floor. It was a good win,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
Tupelo head man Clay Weller said his squad ended up shooting 7-of-33 (21.2%) from the field.
“We shot it horribly. Stonewall played good defense but several of (our shots) were wide-open looks,” he said.
Stonewall led 6-2 after a low-scoring first quarter and held an 18-15 lead at halftime. The Longhorns got a bit of breathing room after a 14-8 run in the third period.
Ashton Bierce paced the Stonewall offense with 18 points and Mike Matt also hit double figures with 10, including a 3-pointer.
Rodney Sutterfield hit a trio of 3-pointers and led the THS charge with 11 points. Dalton O’Dell was next with eight points for the home team.
Tupelo is at Stringtown tonight and at Macomb on Friday.
The Longhorns host Asher tonight and head to Calvin on Friday.
Stonewall girls trap Tupelo
TUPELO — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns came out blazing and soared past host Tupelo 57-35 Friday night.
The Lady Longhorns improved to 2-2 on the year and host Asher tonight. Tupelo, now 1-3, travels to Stringtown tonight.
Stonewall stormed to a 19-4 lead and never looked back. The Lady Longhorns led 36-16 at halftime.
“I thought the girls came out with some intensity early and set the tone in the first quarter,” said SHS head coach Dillon Monday. “I was glad to see some other girls step up this game and help offensively, that is something we can definitely build on.”
Faith Ross led the Stonewall offense with 17 points, including three 3-point baskets. Lilly Wyche also reached double figures with 10. Landree Dye added eight points for the visitors, while Jamie Pool knocked down a pair of triples and finished with seven points.
Kylee Watson scored 12 points for Tupelo and Kayle Watson added eight.
