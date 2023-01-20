STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns limited visiting Coalgate to just five points in the third quarter of a 51-43 victory over the Wildcats in a Tuesday night home game.
Stonewall improved to 10-8 on the year, while Coalgate left town at 0-9.
In the girls game, a free throw in the closing seconds by Coalgate’s Braedy Wardrope proved to be the difference in a 46-45 win over Stonewall.
The Lady Longhorns slipped to 8-9, while Coalgate improved to 6-7.
Both SHS clubs played host to the Stonewall SRT Tournament that began Thursday and runs through Saturday inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
Coalgate is competing in the 2023 Mustang Winter Classic in Allen this week.
BOYS
Stonewall 51, Coalgate 43
Stonewall led 12-11 after the first quarter but the Wildcats knotted the score at 25-25 at halftime.
The Longhorns took charge with a 14-5 third-quarter volley.
Ashton Bierce led the Stonewall offense with 15 points. Jamison Carrington also reached double figures with 13, including one 3-point basket.
Mike Matt hit a 3-pointer and scored eight points for the hosts, while Caleb Phelps followed with seven points and 12 rebounds.
Tison Franklin paced the Wildcats with 16 points. Ashton Cagle also reached double figures with 14 and also grabbed eight rebounds. Tristan Trevatham hit a pair of 3-pointers and added seven points for the visitors.
Stonewall overcame a 9-of-20 (45%) shooting effort from the free-throw line. Coalgate made 8-of-12 tries.
GIRLS
Coalgate 46, Stonewall 45
Wardrope made the second of two free throws to put Coalgate ahead 46-42. Stonewall’s Faith Ross buried a 3-pointer in the waning seconds to trim the CHS led to one.
Coalgate led 11-8 after the first quarter and was still ahead 23-20 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats carried a 34-30 lead into the final frame.
Stonewall got within 42-41 after a basket by Lilly Wyche but never could catch the Lady Wildcats down the stretch.
Wyche led the SHS offense with 15 points. Ross sank a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Lady Longhorns. Carlee Gayler hit two triples and finished with eight points for the hosts.
Wyche and Gayler both had six rebounds apiece for Stonewall.
Coalgate got a game-high 22 points from Aubrey Manion, who finished 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. Jocelynne Lambert was next with 10 points.
Coalgate ended up 15-of-23 (65%) from the free-throw line, while Stonewall made just 12-of-22 (55%) attempts.
