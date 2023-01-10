MOSS — Stonewall sophomore Mika Matt is listed at 5-8 on the roster but even that may be stretching it.
However, he came up big for the Longhorns twice in the closing moments of Stonewall’s thrilling 51-48 win over Glencoe Saturday night in the finals of the 2023 Moss Invitational held on Bobby Sifers Court.
Stonewall’s three-game run to the tournament title got the Longhorns to 9-7, while the Panthers – the defending Class B state champions and ranked No. 9 — fell to 11-3.
It was the 10th time this season the Longhorns had squared off against a ranked opponent. Stonewall travels to Class B No. 2 Roff Friday night.
“We’ve played pretty well our last five or six games and I feel like our schedule has prepared us for this,” Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland told The Ada News during the postgame celebration. “We put three really good games together against some tough competition. I’m really proud of them.”
Two of Stonewall’s losses were to Class A No. 11 Allen 52-50 and to Class 2A No. 9 Latta 40-38.
Stonewall knocked off Class 2A No. 10 Haworth 55-50 in a Friday night semifinal game at Moss.
“To get a couple of these kinds of games to swing our way is huge for our kids. We play such a tough schedule but the kids keep fighting,” Moreland said.
Back to Matt.
The Longhorns were clinging to a 49-48 lead after missing two straight front ends of 1-and-1 free throw situations.
Glencoe’s Jaxton Weedn, who had made big shots for his team all night, misfired from 12-feet when the ball rolled off the front of the rim. Conner Bailey got an offensive rebound for the Panthers and got the ball to teammate Jaken Weedn, who drove to the basket.
Matt was ready for him and drew a charge that gave the ball back to the Longhorns. Matt helped ice the game by swishing two free throws with 8.07 seconds left.
“That was huge. He’s a tough kid. He’s always one of the smallest guys out there but he stepped up and took that charge and hit those free throws late.”
Jaken Weedn missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Longhorns held on for the exciting victory.
Matt sank back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 15-5 Stonewall run to start the game. Glencoe responded with a 14-4 surge and a bucket inside by Jaxton Weedn, Glencoe had knotted the score at 19-19 with just over six minutes left in the second period.
The game stayed close the rest of the way.
After scoring 71 points in Stonewall’s first two tournament wins, SHS playmaker Ashton Bierce settled for a team-high 15 points against Glencoe. He made a pair of 3-pointers and also had seven rebounds and three steals.
Matt finished with 12 points and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Taegus Pogue was next with eight points for the Longhorns, while Jamison Carrington followed with seven points and six boards.
Jaxton Weedn had a monster night for the Panthers. He scored a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Jaken Weedn 10 points, including a pair of triples, while Wyatt Manning just missed double figures with nine points off three 3-point shots.
Stonewall finished 7-of-11 from the free-throw line, while the Panthers made 7-of-9 attempts.
Calvin holds off Lady Longhorns
MOSS — Stonewall got off to a cold start and had to play catch-up the rest of the way in a 50-44 loss to Pontotoc Conference rival Calvin in the girls title game Saturday at the Moss Invitational.
Coach Dillon Monday’s SHS club fell to 7-8 on the season while Class B No. 10 Calvin improved to 11-4.
Calvin jumped out to a 9-0 lead and held a 10-3 advantage after the first quarter. The Lady Longhorns committed seven turnovers during their cool start.
Faith Ross hit a long two-point jumper and followed that with a 3-point basket to open the second quarter and get the Lady Longhorns to within 10-8. Calvin closed out that quarter with a 13-6 run to grab a 23-14 halftime advantage.
Two free throws by Calvin’s E’Niyah Holmes at the 3:42 mark of the third period put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 32-17.
Eryanna Holmes drilled a 3-pointer for the Lady Bulldogs to open the fourth quarter and push the CHS advantage to 37-23.
Ross led Stonewall with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Kadyn Sutton followed with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Longhorns. Jakobi Worcester turned in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
E’Niyah Holmes, a freshman, led all scorers with 20 points for Calvin. She finished 12-of-18 from the free-throw line and yanked down a game-high 14 rebounds.
Mena Harrison scored eight points and had five steals for the Lady Bulldogs.
Stonewall finished 17-of-30 from the free-throw line, while Calvin hit 17-of-28 attempts.
Calvin struggled from beyond the 3-point stripe, hitting just 3-of-26 attempts. Stonewall made 3-of-10 triples.
