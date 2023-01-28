BUTNER — Four Stonewall players reached double figures and the Longhorns bopped Butner 80-28 in a Monday night road game.
Stonewall improved to 13-9 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 2-14.
In the girls contest, Stonewall bounced Butner 60-6. No other information was available from that contest at press time.
The Longhorn teams hosted Macomb Friday and are at home against Allen next Friday.
BOYS
Stonewall 80, Butner 28
The Longhorns jumped out to first-half leads of 32-8 and 56-13 and never looked back.
Ashton Bierce led the SHS barrage with 16 points. Brody McCown scored 11 points for the local. Both Tyler Larsh and Kaiden Romines chipped in 10 points each.
Tucker Hudson, Garrett Gambrell and Mika Matta all added six points for the Longhorns.
Romines and Gambrell both hit a pair of 3-pointers while McCown hit one shot from long range.
Blake Wheeler led Butner with 16 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Angel Bernal also hit two 3-pointers for all of his six points for the home team.
Sasakwa girls defeat Moss
SASAKWA — The Sasakwa High School girls basketball team limited Moss to 11 first-half points on the way to a 53-40 win over the Lady Pirates in a Thursday night home game.
Sasaska, ranked No. 14 in Class B, improved to 14-3 on the year, while Moss dropped to 13-9.
The Lady Vikings are on a collision course with Class B No. 4 Varnum in a big Monday night road game. The SHS girls played at Weleetka Friday night.
Against Moss, Sasakwa built an early 15-5 lead and extended it to 25-11 by halftime. Moss won the second half 29-28.
“Collectively, we did not play well tonight. We had 19 turnovers and we weren’t very sharp defensively,” said Sasakwa girls coach Rikki Wolfe.
“I give credit to Coach (Steve) Spangler and his girls. They played well,” she continued. “The girls overcame it all and did enough to get a win, but it was definitely ugly. I’ll always take an ugly win over a loss any night but we have to be more locked in.”
SHS junior Emileigh Palmer led Sasakwa with 23 points and sank one 3-pointer. Alina Rangel hit a trio of 3-point shots and added 17 points.
Cednei Hulbutta chipped in seven points and McKayla Harjo followed with six points for the home team.
Moss was led by Whittany Spangler with 12 points.
Harlee Nolan and Ava O’Kelley both just missed double figures with nine points apiece. O’Kelley made a trio of 3-pointers for the visitors.
