RIPLEY — Garrett Gambrell hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Stonewall Longhorns a tense 5-4 win over Drummond Thursday in the first round of the Ripley High School Invitational.
The Longhorns, ranked No. 19 in Class A, improved to 15-8 on the year. The Longhorns’ last four victories have all been by a single run. Drummond, coached by Ada High graduate Elliott Alberson, fell to 6-9.
In another first-round contest, the Asher Indians rolled past Oilton 9-1. Coach David Rolette’s squad, ranked No. 9 in Class B, improved to 11-8. The Panthers dipped to 7-14.
The tournament continued on Friday and will wrap up today with games scheduled for 10 a.m. (consolation), 12:30 p.m. (third place) and 3 p.m. (championship).
Stonewall 5, Drummond 4
Drummond had scored a single run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4.
Taegus Pogue reached on an error to start the Stonewall half of the seventh and Laden Bailey was hit by a pitch. Jamison Carrington walked to load the bases and set up Gambrell’s game-ending sacrifice fly.
Both offenses produced just four total hits.
Bailey finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Stonewall. Carrington finished 1-for-1 with three walks, an RBI and a run scored. Both Kaden Romines and Jaxson Christian finished 1-for-2 with a walk.
Blake Richter and Carter DeHaas both hit doubles for the Bulldogs while Tt Appleton finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
SHS pitcher Mika Matt kept Drummond hitters guessing through 6.1 innings. He struck out 11, walked three and allowed just one earned run.
Two Drummond pitchers combined for 10 walks, two hit batters and five strikeouts.
Asher 9, Oilton 1
The Indians led 4-1 before pushing across four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get some breathing room.
Kelby Fowler’s RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth frame ended the game. Fowler finished 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored in a nine-hit Asher offense.
Raygan Kuhlman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Indians and Jordyn Litson ended up 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the AHS lineup.
Bryce Lamb went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Brogan Culwell had a hit and drove in a run while Hudson Skender and Colton Johnston also had hits and scored a run for the Indians.
Lamb turned in a strong pitching performance for Asher. He struck out eight, walked just one and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.