State tournaments, spring sports not done yet

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association kept hope alive that Classes 2A to 6A will crown state championships in basketball.
After a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the effects of COVID-19 on OSSAA-governed events, officials with the group decided to keep working on a plan to reschedule the basketball state tournaments.
"After careful consideration, the OSSAA remains determined to make every effort to play the State Basketball Championships for Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A," the organization said on its official website. "We will continue to work with the State Department of Education, the State Health Department, and the Governor’s office as we work to reschedule these tournaments."
The Latta girls team, the Vanoss girls team and the Ada boys team all qualified for their respective state tournaments.
The OSSAA also hopes that state schools get to resume spring sports contests as soon as possible.
"After careful consideration, the OSSAA remains determined to make every effort to play all spring activities as scheduled. Should it become necessary, the OSSAA will make adjustments to the current schedules and communicate those changes to the membership," the release said.
The OSSAA expects to make another update before or on March 23.
The entire OSSAA release can be found at www.ossaa.com
