State tournament programs available online

High school state tournament programs are now available online through Vype Sports Magazine.
Programs for the Classes 2A-4A state tournaments and programs for the Classes 5A-6A state tournaments are being sold for $5 apiece plus shipping.
“As you know the ‘silent opponent’ — COVID-19 — has finally forced cancellation of all remaining OSSAA extra-curricular activities including the 2020 OSSAA State Championship Basketball Tournaments for classes 2A-3A-4A-5A-6A. Just like you, VYPE is deeply disappointed in the eventual outcome,” said Vype representative Bill Huddleston via email.
“In an attempt to provide all players, teams and fans with a lifelong keepsake of the ‘Tournament That Never Was’ VYPE is going to provide an online opportunity to purchase this year’s OSSAA State Basketball Tournament Programs.”
Programs include team photos, rosters and brackets, plus more information on each team’s season along with the history of past championships.
To order the 4A-2A Tournament program, go to the following link: okvype.com/2020/03/26/buy-the-2020-state-basketball-tournament-program-4a-2a-while-they-last/
To order the 5A-6A Tournament program, go to the following link: okvype.com/2020/03/26/buy-the-2020-state-basketball-tournament-program-5a-6a-while-they-last/
A group of 25 copies will be available for $100 plus shipping.
Programs are now available and will be shipped as soon as your order is completed.
“The championship program makes an awesome keepsake for players including 2020 seniors who now have completed their high school basketball careers,” Huddleston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.