A pair of Oklahoma high school stars have signed with the East Central University women’s basketball program.
Joining head coach Matt Cole’s squad will be Lindy Nowakowski of Dale High School and Mackenzie Crusoe of Choctaw High School.
Many local basketball fans are already familiar with Nowakowski, as her Lady Pirates have had epic encounters with Latta and Vanoss during her prep career.
She has been on the DHS varsity team since her freshman season. She helped the Lady Pirates to a Class 2A state runner-up finish as a freshman and junior.
“Lindy will provide us with some toughness and grit that are staples of what we want our program to be,” Cole said. “She plays for a fantastic program at Dale High School and will be very prepared for what it takes at our level. She can score in multiple ways and will make a big impact on our program on both sides of the ball.”
Nowakowski was a Class 2A All-State Tournament selection as a junior and was tabbed as one of the top players in her class during the preseason. She averaged 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four assists during the 2018-19 season.
Crusoe has been a starter with the Choctaw High School varsity team for the last three seasons. She helped the Yellowjackets to a Class 6A state championship as a freshman and a state semifinal appearance as a sophomore. The team has also claimed three regional championships and been to the area finals all three seasons.
“Kenzie is an exciting addition to our program,” said Cole. “She has the ability to really shoot the ball and could consistently be a threat in our conference for years to come. She comes to us from a traditional state tournament-caliber program at Choctaw, and we are pleased she chose ECU.”
The Big-10 Conference honorable mention selection for the past two seasons has been averaging seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game while shooting over 50% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.
