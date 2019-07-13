A number of local players will take their talents to the Oklahoma Cornhole Statewide Championship III scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at the Midwest City Moose Lodge.
New owner and director of the Oklahoma Cornhole Association, Allison Appleton, expects this year’s tournament to be the biggest and best so far. Clint Clark is her co-owner and co-director.
“Last year we had over 250 players and this season we hope to double that,” Appleton told The Ada News.
The Oklahoma Cornhole Association released its first set of rankings since Appleton took over and seven local players — representing the Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association — made the list. Mike McKee was the top local player at No. 54. Other SOCA players found in the rankings include Jody Browning, Russ Allen, Mark Poe, Jeff Cali, Ronnie McKee and Colt Riddle.
SOCA hosts blind draw weekly tournaments at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Grandview Event Center in Ada. SOCA is also planning to host a doubles tournament in conjunction with AdaFest on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Players are ranked according to points accumulated in regular tournaments, regional tournaments and other cornhole events. In other words, the more of those events a player competes in, the more of a chance to gain points and climb in the standings.
A new set of OCA rankings for the 2019-20 season will be released in September. Players needed to become a member of the state organization and then throw as much as they can to start accumulating points. The rankings also list players by class with Class A being the top-rated players and Class E for beginners.
Appleton, one of about 50 females on the current list, is No. 1 with 575 points. Adam Acton of Midwest City is next at 560. Appleton is a teacher at Taft Middle School and is also from Midwest City.
She’s been throwing bags competitively for about six years. Appleton hopes to play professionally at some point in her career.
“Soon after I started, I learned more about the sport and I bought my first set of resin bags. I still remember how professional I felt throwing them for the first time,” she recalled. “At that point, I started visualizing a professional career in cornhole similar to a kid who gets new shoes and thinks he can outrun a car. I am still far from a professional but that dream is still alive.”
Appleton said she expects all talent levels to be competing at this year’s state tournament. Divisions include Senior Singles (players 50 years and older) Women’s Singles, Social Singles, Open Singles (for more experienced players), Social Doubles and Open Doubles. It will be an all-day event. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the first tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Championship matches in all divisions are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Appleton, the defending women’s division state champion, said her love of the game is what led her to take over the daunting task of running the state organization.
“I believe that this is the one universal sport that reaches all ages, genders, body types, etc.,” she said. “It welcomes us all. It unifies is all. We are a family with a shared passion for the game. So after being a part of Oklahoma Cornhole from the very start, I knew I could take it and hopefully make it grow into a statewide fever for the sport.”
Female participation is also on the rise in Oklahoma. There were nearly 40 females among the 225 listed in the OCA rankings.
“When I started throwing cornhole six years ago, there were very few females. My first tournament was hosted by The Franchise sports radio station in Oklahoma City. There were over 40 teams all of them were made up of men only,” Appleton said. “Now it’s very common to see a co-ed team. The Oklahoma Cornhole Association offers a division for females only. The women are showing up more and more. They are definitely proving themselves to be a worthy opponent.”
Appleton encourages those who are new to the sport to stick with it through its ups and downs.
“Get out there and have fun. It’s a great game with great people who may become lifelong friends,” she said. “It’s all about getting involved and living your best life. Don’t worry too much about being a new player. There are plenty of experienced throwers willing to help you out. Who knows, you may find out that you’re next in line to become the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma.”
