The Ada News Senior/Team spotlight shines on the Latta High School girls basketball team.
Since most local athletes involved in winter and spring sports didn’t get to be honored during an athletic banquet, The Ada News is giving them one last chance to be in the spotlight.
Any coach of a winter or spring sports team in the area that would like to pose similar questions to their team — or maybe just your seniors as some coaches have already done — can also submit them to The Ada News and we’ll get them in the paper as one final tribute. Email your content to sports@theadanews.com.
TARYN BATTERTON
No. 31 • Sophomore
Question: What is your take on how school and sports ended this year?
Taryn Batterton: “I was really upset with the way school ended and how our season ended so abruptly.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Taryn Batterton: “My favorite memory from this season was winning every tournament we entered. We were the first Latta girls team to win three tournaments in one year.”
Question: What are you doing with your extra free time?
Taryn Batterton: “I am practicing softball and basketball a lot — and baking.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?
Taryn Batterton: “I am so ready to get back to playing sports.”
Question: What/who do you miss the most?
Taryn Batterton: “I have missed my coaches and my art teacher, Jenny Salter.”
CHLOE BRINLEE
No. 15 • Senior
Question: What is your take on how school and sports ended this year?
Chloe Brinlee: “The way that school and sports ended was very unexpected. It was a very hard pill to swallow knowing that we could not end our year the way we wanted it to. Being able to accept what has become of my last year has taken a lot of faith but I know that there is a greater plan even if we do not see it right now.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Chloe Brinlee: “I have many memories from this season that I will cherish, but my favorite memory was winning the Area Championship against Oklahoma Union. The feeling that I got when we received the plaque was relief and excitement. Looking at my teammates and seeing their faces filled with joy is something I will remember in years to come.”
Question: What are you doing with your extra free time?
Chloe Brinlee: “With all of the extra time that I have there have been a lot of chores getting done around the house. My sister and I have made our own “gym” at our house so we are able to work out and it has helped tremendously.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?
Chloe Brinlee: “One thing that I am looking forward to the most is being able to go back to the gym. This has been the most that I have ever been out of a gym and it has made me appreciative and realize how much I love basketball.”
Question: What/who do you miss the most?
Chloe Brinlee: “I have missed seeing my friends and fellow classmates in the halls at school the most. Sometimes seeing a friendly face can brighten my day just a little bit.”
CARSON DEAN
No. 33 • Junior
Question: What is your take on how school and sports ended this year?
Carson Dean: “How it all ended really sucked. Everything seemed to be ripped away from us so quickly. I never would’ve imagined it. Not getting to play state hurt worse than losing in the semifinals last year in my opinion.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Carson Dean: “My favorite memory would be between going to play mini-golf (even though I was on crutches) at team camp and having fun with the team or obviously making state because not everyone gets to do that and we worked super hard for it.”
Question: What are you doing with your extra free time?
Carson Dean: “I’ve just been hanging out with family and trying to stay in the best shape I can.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?
Carson Dean: “I am looking forward to playing basketball again and seeing all my friends.”
Question: What/who do you miss the most?
Carson Dean: “I miss going to the gym every day and seeing my friends at school. I miss basketball a lot.”
TAWNI WOOD
No. 12 • Senior
Question: What is your take on how school and sports ended this year?
Tawni Wood: “I was very angry at the way my senior season ended because it all happened so quickly and there was nothing we could do about it. It honestly broke my heart for my teammates and especially my fellow seniors that didn’t get to finish our senior season of basketball. I never thought I would miss school, at least not before I graduated but here we are, and I miss going to school and seeing my teachers and friends. Overall it’s been really hard for me, but I’m trying to make the most of it and continuing to trust God through everything.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Tawni Wood: “My favorite memory from this season would be the team camps in the summer and making it to the State Tournament one final time.”
Question: What are you doing with your extra free time?
Tawni Wood: “I am working out and running some, and hanging out with some of my friends in my free time.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?
Tawni Wood: “I’m most looking forward to being able to go out and eat and go to the movies and just hang out with friends places other than my house. I am also looking forward to being able to go back to church normally.”
Question: What/who do you miss the most?
Tawni Wood: “I have missed my friends I haven’t been able to see. I miss my coaches and my teachers. I have missed my “normal” routine of school and sports. I have also missed being able to see some of my grandparents who are still quarantining because of the risk they have to COVID-19.”
CHEYENNE ADAIR
No. 20 • Senior
Question: What is your take on how school and sports ended this year?
Cheyenne Adair: “I am very disappointed with the way that our high school sports seasons ended. We worked so hard all season to punch our ticket for basketball and when we did, we didn’t even get the chance to finish the job. And also, I didn’t get to play my last season of high school softball. Not getting to say goodbye is what hurts so much.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Cheyenne Adair: “I have many great memories from this season. One of my favorite memories would probably be beating Oklahoma Union in the Area finals and getting in the locker room and celebrating.”
Question: What are you doing with your extra free time?
Cheyenne Adair: “During all of this extra time that I have had on my hands, I have been doing lots of senior and college work, working out and running and cleaning a lot.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?
Cheyenne Adair: “One thing that I am really looking forward too when this all ends is getting to be back with all of my friends and family.”
Question: What/who do you miss the most?
Cheyenne Adair: “I have missed many things during this difficult time, but the one thing that I have missed the most is sports. Basketball and softball were a part of my everyday life and without them you can’t help but feel somewhat lost.”
SHERIDEN ADAIR
No. 22 • Freshman
Question: What is your take on how school and sports ended this year?
Sheriden Adair: “I was very upset with the way school and our season ended. We worked so hard to get to where we were and it was very disappointing when it was suddenly taken from us.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Sheriden Adair: “My favorite memory from this season was the bus rides to the games.”
Question: What are you doing with your extra free time?
Sheriden Adair: “I am reading some and hanging out with my sister.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?
Sheriden Adair: “When things get back to normal I am looking forward to getting back in the gym and seeing my friends.”
Question: What/who do you miss the most?
Sheriden Adair: “I have missed my friends, teachers, and coaches the most.”
JAYLEE WILLIS
No. 11 • Sophomore
Question: What is your take on how school and sports ended this year?
Jaylee Willis: “I wasn’t a very big fan of how it all went down, especially for the seniors. It breaks my heart that they didn’t get to finish their senior year and we didn’t get to play our state basketball tournament.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Jaylee Willis: “At our playoff party, I squatted down and my jeans split right down the middle of my butt.”
Question: What are you doing with your extra free time?
Jaylee Willis: “I am using this extra time to better myself in basketball and softball. But also to better myself in knowing that there are many more things out there in life than just sports.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?
Jaylee Willis: “Being able to cough in public without scaring people off. (laugh emoji)”
Question: What/who do you miss the most?
Jaylee Willis: “I have definitely missed athletics the most. I have also missed my teammates aka (my sisters).”
TRINITI COTANNY
No. 24 • Sophomore
Question: What is your take on how school and sports ended this year?
Triniti Cotanny: “I think it’s very sad that it ended so suddenly. I wish we would’ve gotten to play in the state tournament.”
Question: What is your favorite memory from this season?
Trinity Cotanny: “My favorite memory from this season was winning the New Years Classic at Kingston.”
Question: What are you doing with your extra free time?
Trinity Cotanny: “I’ve been spending a lot of time with my family and have been working to get better for next year.”
Question: What are you most looking forward to when things get back to normal?
Trinity Cotanny: “I’m looking forward to getting to play sports with my best friends again.”
Question: What/who do you miss the most?
Trinity Cotanny: “I’ve missed all of our seniors, they are some of my best friends and I’m sad that they have to graduate.”
