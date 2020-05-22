The Ada News Senior/Team spotlight shines on the Ada High School girls soccer seniors.
COLEE ROGERS
No. 6 • Senior
Question: What was your favorite moment in the locker room this year?
Colee Rogers: “My favorite moment in the locker room this year for me was when we played “Party In The USA” by Miley Cyrus. We all were jumping in a circle singing at the top of our lungs.”
Question: What is your overall favorite memory from Ada Soccer?
Colee Rogers: “My overall favorite memory from Ada High is all the dance battles we had after a hard practice. The coaches always made sure we left practice hyped up or just in a good mood messing with us.”
Question: What advice do you have for underclassmen girls for the next season?
Colee Rogers: “My advice for the underclassmen girls for next season is to be a positive influence in practice and games. Negativity spreads. So be the person to encourage everyone to have a positive attitude during practice. It makes a huge difference. I also want to say thank you to all the coaches that have helped me grow not only as a player but as a person these past four years.”
Note: Rogers will play collegiate soccer at Murray State College.
ANGELINA HERNANDEZ
No. 11 • Senior
Question: What was your favorite moment in the locker room this year?
Angelina Hernandez: “My favorite moment in the locker room was our pre-game dance-off.”
Question: What is your overall favorite memory from Ada Soccer?
Angelina Hernandez: “My favorite memory from Ada soccer is when Coach Mac would dance after I scored a goal.”
Question: What advice do you have for underclassmen girls for the next season?
Angelina Hernandez: “My advice is to work hard on everything you do, don’t get discouraged and get better every day.”
Note: Hernandez will play collegiate soccer at Murray State College.
KYLA MITCHELL
No. 12 • Senior
Question: What is your overall favorite memory from Ada Soccer?
Kyla Mitchell: “One of my favorite moments from this year of Ada High Soccer has to be when we were playing our hearts out against Noble. There were only four seconds left in the first half. I took the shot, a long shot, maybe 35 yards out, and I scored making the goal to tie the game.”
Question: How have your experiences playing a sport better prepared you for your next chapter in life?
Kyla Mitchell: “The experiences of playing a sport at Ada High has prepared me for the next chapter in my life in many different ways. Here is a couple. In life, many individuals have to work with a small or large group of people to accomplish a common goal. Working with my teammates has shown me it is very much the same. If you want to win or succeed you must work together. It has also taught me that anything worthwhile requires dedication and usually a lot of hard work.”
Question: What advice do you have for underclassmen girls for the next season?
Kyla Mitchell: “The advice I would give for next season would be you are worth more than you realize and better than you think. You DO have the potential to be great. Work hard, be great leaders, have great attitudes and expect greatness. You guys got this. #gocougs”
HUNTER MARTINEZ
No. 14 • Senior
Question: How have your experiences playing a sport better prepared you for your next chapter in life?
Hunter Martinez: “Playing a sport has helped prepare me for my next chapter in life because it’s taught me that there are going to be times where you get knocked down in life, but all that matters is that you pop right back up and knock whatever it is down even harder.”
Question: What was your favorite moment in the locker room this year?
Hunter Martinez: “My favorite moment I have from the locker room this year was when all of the girls got into a mosh pit and started singing along to “Party in the U.S.A” right before a game.”
Question: What advice do you have for underclassmen girls for the next season?
Hunter Martinez: “My advice is to make sure to always give full effort and to play each game like it’s your very last because you never know when that day is.”
MONICA GUAJARDO
No. 7 • Senior
Question: What is your overall favorite memory from Ada Soccer?
Monica Guajardo: “My favorite moment on the field this year was scoring a goal before season against Atoka.”
Question: What advice do you have for underclassmen girls for the next season?
Monica Guajardo: “My advice is just do everything at 110%. Every practice and every game give your all for yourself and for the team. It pays off, in the long run, to do everything at the max.”
Question: What are your post-graduation plans:
Monica Guajardo: “My post-graduation plans are to get my biology and legal studies degrees from East Central then head to OU for medical school.”
THIARA SALGADO
No. 8 • Senior
Question: What was your favorite moment in the locker room this year?
Thiara Salgado: “My favorite memory this year would have to be the first varsity game we had music playing, we were singing, and dancing. It was really fun.”
Question: What is the best part about being an Ada Cougar?
Thiara Salgado: “Being a Lady Cougar means family. No matter what, you have a team that will have your back on and off the field.”
Question: What advice do you have for underclassmen girls for the next season?
Thiara Salgado: “Have fun. Enjoy every moment (even the bad ones) you will even miss them. Do everything you possibly can because if you don’t you will regret it.”
