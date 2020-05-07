The Ada News Team/Senior spotlight shines on the Byng High School boys and girls tennis teams today.
Since most local athletes involved in winter and spring sports didn’t get to be honored during an athletic banquet, The Ada News is giving them one last chance to be in the spotlight.
Any coach of a winter or spring sports team in the area that would like to pose similar questions to their team — or maybe just your seniors as some coaches have already done — can also submit them to The Ada News and we’ll get them in the paper as one final tribute. Email your content to sports@theadanews.com.
———o———
Byng head coach Toby Sanders said he hated to see the 2020 tennis season cut short due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
“I was disappointed that the season was canceled almost before it began. I was not only disappointed for the seniors, but also for the other players that had worked just as hard all year. We had four girls and two boys that were getting their first varsity experience. I was really looking forward to watching them play and experience a whole new level of tennis,” he said.
Sanders said seniors Aubrey Colombe, TJ Goodman and Gage Hatcher will be missed.
“They worked hard and were always willing to try new ideas that I would come up with. I feel they will all be successful in life, just like they were in tennis,” Sanders said.
AUBREY COLOMBE
Byng Senior
Question: What was your favorite moment on the tennis court?
Aubrey Colombe: “Qualifying for the state finals with my partner against a tough Elk City team. I could feel the pressure up to my shoulders. It was an amazing experience that I will never forget.”
Question: What is your favorite activity in tennis other than playing matches?
Aubrey Colombe: “I love the Pirate drill. It is a drill where you hit a lot of volleys and overheads and the pace is really fast.”
Question: What is the best part of being a Byng tennis player?
Aubrey Colombe: “It is the amazing support from coaches and teammates. Everyone is constantly pushing you to do your best, always there to cheer you on and hype you up when you’re feeling down. After every tournament, no matter how good or bad, we always knew everyone had given their all and the coaches always gave positive feedback that only pushed us to want to do better. Being a Byng tennis player means you’re part of a family, a family that will always support you in everything you do and continue to support you for the rest of your life.”
GAGE HATCHER
Byng Senior
Question: What was your favorite moment on the tennis court?
Gage Hatcher: “When me and Jake Taylor qualified for state last year in No. 1 Doubles because it was such an exciting match.”
Question: What is your favorite activity in tennis other than playing matches?
Gage Hatcher: “I enjoy sitting and watching my teammates play their matches and cheering them on.”
Question: What is the best part of being a Byng tennis player?
Gage Hatcher: “It is practicing with everybody every day. The people I practice with always make it fun to be there and the coach is a really great guy and fun to be around as well.”
TJ GOODMAN
Byng Senior
Question: What was your favorite moment on the tennis court?
TJ Goodman: “Sophomore year playing No. 1 Doubles at the 4A Classic.”
Question: What is your favorite activity in tennis other than playing matches?
TJ Goodman: “Playing with teammates in practice.”
Question: What is the best part of being a Byng tennis player?
TJ Goodman: “It is when I have to try to explain to my opponent where Byng is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.