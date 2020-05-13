The Ada News Team/Senior spotlight shines on the Byng High School boys and girls cross country and track and field teams today.
Since most local athletes involved in winter and spring sports didn't get to be honored during an athletic banquet, The Ada News is giving them one last chance to be in the spotlight.
Any coach of a winter or spring sports team in the area that would like to pose similar questions to their team — or maybe just your seniors as some coaches have already done — can also submit them to The Ada News and we’ll get them in the paper as one final tribute. Email your content to sports@theadanews.com.
FISHER BAILEY
Byng Senior
Question: What is your favorite memory as a member of Byng XC/Track?
Fisher Bailey: "Getting State Runner-up in 2019. We were the underdogs heading into state, but we didn't think we were and we all had the greatest races of our lives and I won't ever forget that."
Question: What is your favorite memory from practice?
Fisher Bailey: "Doing Rambo runs (Mud runs) because we always knew where we were heading... straight to the ponds."
Question: What was the best part of being a member of the Byng XC/Track teams?
Fisher Bailey: "Being around people who had the same goal in mind, to win and win as a team. We competed every day and the hard work paid off in the end."
JOHNATHON DELFRATE
Byng Senior
Question: What is your favorite memory as a member of Byng XC/Track?
Johnathon Delfrate: "Doing long runs with a group to bond with."
Question: What is your favorite memory from practice?
Johnathon Delfrate: "Taking field trips to run hills that are like Egyptian mountains and having laughs with my peers."
Question: What was the best part of being a member of the Byng XC/Track teams?
Johnathon Delfrate: "Going to state every year and being apart of a winning team."
KADE STREATER
Byng Sophomore
Question: What is your personal goal for next year?
Kade Streater: "To have more fun and be more competitive."
Question: What is your favorite memory from Byng XC/Track?
Kade Streater: "In junior high when me and Harley dominated."
Question: What do you hope to achieve as a member of Byng XC/Track?
Kade Streater: "I hope to achieve a lot of victories as a team including a state championship."
HARLEY COBB
Byng Sophomore
Question: What is your personal goal for next year?
Harley Cobb: "To step up and be the leader the team needs."
Question: What is your favorite memory from Byng XC/Track?
Harley Cobb: "When we placed second at state last year."
Question: What do you hope to achieve as a member of Byng XC/Track?
Harley Cobb: "I want to be part of the first XC team at Byng to win a state championship."
DEESA NEELY
Byng Sophomore
Question: What is your personal goal for next year?
Deesa Neely: "To enjoy every moment and not take anything for granted. And to do everything I can to be the best runner I can be and not look back."
Question: What is your favorite memory from Byng XC/Track?
Deesa Neely: "We were all headed to state my freshman year for cross country. On the bus ride, everyone on the girls team wrote 'Byng XC' and 'finish on empty' on the back of our legs. We got so mad when Coach S would make a turn!"
Question: What do you hope to achieve as a member of Byng XC/Track?
Deesa Neely: "I strive to be positive and encourage my teammates to be successful. With the positive encouragement we receive from each other it pushes us to be our best at all times."
KYLEE SMITH
Byng Sophomore
Question: What are your personal goals for next year?
Kylee Smith: "I want to crush my PR's and qualify for state."
Question: What is your favorite memory from Byng XC/Track?
Kylee Smith: "When the teams hung out together at the hotel during state track last year."
Question: What do you hope to achieve as a member of Byng XC/Track?
Kylee Smith: "I hope we take state next year and continue to grow as runners and teammates."
KAYLEE DEANGELIS
Byng Sophomore
Question: What are your personal goals for next year?
Kaylee DeAngelis: "I want to get my times lower and overall become stronger mentally and physically."
Question: What is your favorite memory from Byng XC/Track?
Kaylee DeAngelis: "At state my freshman year, it started pouring down rain and races were still on so we stayed and made our tent a fun little fort while getting soaked."
Question: What do you hope to achieve as a member of Byng XC/Track?
Kaylee DeAngelis: "I hope to achieve victory this upcoming season and make long-lasting friendships."
