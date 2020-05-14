The Ada News Team/Senior spotlight shines on the Byng High School baseball seniors Gage Fuller and Collin O’Grady.
Since most local athletes involved in winter and spring sports didn’t get to be honored during an athletic banquet, The Ada News is giving them one last chance to be in the spotlight.
Any coach of a winter or spring sports team in the area that would like to pose similar questions to their team — or maybe just your seniors as some coaches have already done — can also submit them to The Ada News and we’ll get them in the paper as one final tribute. Email your content to sports@theadanews.com.
———o———
GAGE FULLER
Byng Senior
Question: What is your favorite moment on the field?
Gage Fuller: “Throwing a complete-game shutout in regionals against No. 4 Wright City to punch our ticket to state.”
Question: What is your favorite moment at practice?
Gage Fuller: “Watching coach Colbert hit absolute nukes at the end of BP (batting practice).”
Question: What has been the best part of being a Byng baseball player?
Gage Fuller: “Having one of the best baseball facilities in the state.”
COLLIN O’GRADY
Byng Senior
Question: What is your favorite moment on the field?
Collin O’Grady: “My favorite moment was during my junior year when we beat Wright City to go to state. It was a very competitive game and I can remember a lot of talking between the players and even getting some hate from the opposing parents. It was awesome.”
Question: What is your favorite moment at practice?
Collin O’Grady: “Any time coach Colbert let us wear shorts and take BP (batting practice) on the field.”
Question: What has been the best part of being a Byng baseball player?
Collin O’Grady: “The tradition of being a good team. It was always a challenge to live up to expectations.”
