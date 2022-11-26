Sportsmanship - It's everyone's responsibility

I’m a retired basketball and tennis coach of 42 years and a member of the following Hall of Fames: Oklahoma Coaches Association, Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association, Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association, and Murray State College Athletics.
I’ve been granted the privilege to write on a topic from which I was a part of for five decades-athletics and coaching. Prior to indulging, I want to be clear that these are merely MY thoughts and MY convictions. My way was not the only way, and my way was not a perfect way, however, my way was the best way for Alan Simpson.
Today, I want to write on Sportsmanship and next week I’ll write on Coaching Philosophy, Parents, and “Random Digressions”, but for now, Sportsmanship, which is truly everyone’s responsibility. For beginners, I went straight to the top with David Jackson, a longtime friend and the Executive Director of the OSSAA, which is the governing body of extracurricular school activities in Oklahoma.
According to David, “sportsmanship has now become a point of emphasis because of the many poor acts of behavior in high school activities, and it appears to be getting worse.” He didn’t mention specifics, and I didn’t ask. There’s a plethora of issues.
“A new OSSAA policy now puts a school team in jeopardy of losing its season if poor acts of behavior persist at their events. How embarrassing would that be? Thus far, this policy has been well-received and appears to be making a difference.”
Concerning the traditional postgame handshake ceremony, there are some states that have discussed eliminating this because of the potential for bad behavior. However, the OSSAA feels strongly that “learning how to manage situations like this is what education-based activities are all about. Students need to learn how to win with grace and lose with class.” (I concur, and thank you for your time, David.)
Personally, I feel that the handshake is an integral part of what we should be emulating to young people. As a society, we’ve already made too many things easy and convenient for the generations below us. I get this-for me there were those times when it was very difficult shaking hands, especially following a season ending loss. Then, there were also the many times when shaking hands after a game was an honor and special, especially if it included a fellow coach in which mutual respect was endeared. To be face to face and say something like, “Man, our kids played so hard, didn’t they? If I can help you let me know.” Roy Capps (deceased) of Tecumseh and I had shared that mutual respect during the 1980’s. How special it was.
Now, for fan behavior. Poor fan behavior is always more apparent with an indoor venue. That’s because it’s easy to see and hear everything. Unfortunately, undesirable behavior is occurring more frequently than ever. We’ve all seen the proverbial fan who wants to be the center of
￼attention at games. They’re everywhere and many never even played sports. This is a gargantuan peeve of mine.
Fans, cheer hard for YOUR team, but never boo opponents-they’re just kids. Be big enough to applaud a great play....even by an opponent if you want. Always applaud when an injured kid is helped off the court or playing field. Hey, It’s even acceptable to applaud for all the players when introduced. I do.
Sportsmanship is a value that should be shadowed and learned at home-much like courtesy, manners, and boys treating girls with the respect that they deserve. Don’t assume these values will be engrained elsewhere. Parents, be entrusted with this and your children....”There’s no place like home.”
Parents please don’t “coach” your kids from the stands. I attended a youth “Rec” basketball game last year in Mustang. During a timeout, the mother of a girl on my granddaughter’s 10 year old team yelled for her daughter to look at her and yelled, “you shoot that ball every time you get it! Do you hear me!?” That little girls face spelled both confusion and embarrassment. Even if the mother once played basketball, she was for sure, not a team player.
As a young player it can be challenging enough for a kid to listen to the coach and learn what’s going on, where to be on the floor, and be a good teammate without watching and hearing from the stands. If you want to confuse and hinder the development of your child just keep coaching from the bleachers. Many kids are embarrassed with this but won’t tell the parent.
Another thing with coaching from the stands. Basketball is a game that moves so fast that it can be difficult and confusing to young children. When your child has the ball please don’t scream, “Go! Go! Go! That’s a recipe for disaster. And, please, please, don’t yell for your child to shoot the ball.
One time I was at a 7th grade basketball game. A boy was on the free throw line preparing to shoot a free throw near the end of the game and his team behind by a point. A father sitting below me yelled to his son before he shot to, “Watch the ball when it leaves your hand!” I just cringed. Anyone who knows anything about shooting a basketball knows that you never, never, watch the ball leaving your hand. Just keep your eyes on the goal. Yes....he missed.
And, now to discuss officials. The number of certified officials with the OSSAA becomes less each year, and we’re talking about major sports, too. And, the downside is that fewer young people are going into officiating, which is also connected to the teaching and coaching fields. Go figure....
Okay, there’s two guys refereeing a 4th grade basketball game on Saturday morning. What are they making? Ten, fifteen dollars a game? These guys are doing this as a service and to make money to help pay bills. Do you really think they care which team wins? Do you really think they
￼said, “Man, I can’t wait to officiate that game tomorrow and get that one 10 year old kid and embarrass him in front of everyone.”
As a coach, never appeal to your players to win a game against the other teams coach for your own personal vendetta. I once witnessed that. This is unethical and cheapens the coaching profession. Besides, “Revenge is a meal best served cold.”
This is only a personal opinion, but I caution against asking a team to win a game for a deceased teammate. Now, playing for a deceased teammate is more plausible. Again....this is just me.
The following pertains to mostly boys basketball players. When you make a good play, act like you’ve done it before and don’t draw attention to yourself. Please, none of the index finger to your lips, bicep pump, or your hand palm to your ear. No need to cheapen the play you made....everyone saw it and may applaud if desired.
I’ve always liked this-“Podnah, if you can do it, then, it ain’t bragging.” (Dizzy Dean) Just let your playing do the talking. Thanks, Diz.
So, where did I rate with sportsmanship? As a very young coach I was very, very driven and competitive and I didn’t always handle losing and its accompanying Demons well. As my career matured, I (for the most part) got out of the officiating business.
For sure, coaching is a profession that can bring out the best in a person. It can, unequivocally, also bring out the worst. Know thyself (Socrates).
The dynamics of winning and losing can be cruel and wreck havoc on coaches. Losing can be a fierce, unforgiving and uncompromising teacher. It can be cold-hearted, yet clearly understanding that life is more of a dilemma than just a game, and more of a trial than a “free pass”.
Also, in athletics the “scales of justice” are not always equitable either. In essence, those are the life lessons that are best served to us as competitors. We must move on with our lives, because life is not always fair.....or, seemingly so.
As a college athlete and high school coach I learned one thing for sure-Society doesn’t treat winners and losers the same. Nobody ever asks How you won...only IF you won. And, for sure, They’ll know every reason why you lost.
As a coach, I’ve always said that you never have to explain winning. Unfortunately, the laws of human nature often dictates that we have to explain losing, and therein lies the Demons that can fleece our character. I understand these things. They happened to me and I had to learn from them.
So much for losing. When winning, coaches and players should always exemplify humility. “What you do speaks so loudly that I can barely hear what you say.” The higher a monkey climbs the tree, the more people below can see his ugly butt. You don’t have to be that monkey.
I’ll sign off with a favorite quote from Theodore Roosevelt. It exemplifies two different kinds of people- those who are competing on the playing field and those watching from the grandstands. Those in the grandstands hold themselves as experts while never having played the game.
“It is not the critic who counts, not the one who points out
how the strong man stumbled or how the doer of deeds might have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred with sweat and dust and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs and comes up short again and again; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions and spends himself in a worthy cause and who, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.” (Theodore Roosevelt)
Thank You.
