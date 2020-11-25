Spencer Rattler, Ronnie Perkins headline Big 12 weekly awards

Oklahoma’s pair of No. 7s shined in its win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler posted 301 yards and scored five touchdowns, while defensive end Ronnie Perkins had five tackles, three for loss and two sacks in a 41-13 win over the Cowboys.
The Big 12 recognized Rattler as the league’s Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, and Perkins earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Rattler’s two awards mark his first Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor and his second for Newcomer of the Week.
“Spencer did Spencer things,” said Theo Wease, who caught two of Rattler’s passing touchdowns, after Saturday’s victory. “We had a great two weeks of practice. Honestly, he was doing everything he could in practice, so I knew it was going to translate to the game. I feel like he’s more comfortable out there being himself, trusting himself, just executing plays very well.”
As for Perkins, he assisted an OU defense that held Oklahoma State to its lowest scoring output of the season.
Asked about the energy Perkins provides the team with his playmaking ability, Rattler said, “It gets us all going. We are all cheering on the sideline, especially when Perk gets back there and throws a dude six yards back into the field. It’s a good feeling and I’m happy for him. It makes it a lot easier for the offense and gives a lot of energy to the whole team.”
• Riley supportive of former tight end: Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t have any hard feelings toward his former tight end, who will soon play for Auburn.
Former Sooner standout Grant Calcaterra announced he’ll be transferring to the SEC program a year after he medically retired from football due to his history with concussions.
Calcaterra decided in August to resume his playing career and entered the NCAA transfer portal, leading him to the Tigers.
“That’s not really a surprise knowing him, the type of competitor he is and player he is,” Riley said. “He had some great moments here, some great moments. Was a big-time player for us and will be, in some ways, hard seeing him play in another jersey.”
Calcaterra finished his OU career with 637 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. He averaged 15.5 yards a catch, hauling in 41 passes over 33 games.
Riley confirmed Calcaterra discussed his football future at OU after choosing to come out of retirement from the sport but didn’t disclose any details to those conversations.
“I’m not going to get too far into them,” Riley said. “but I am excited that he’s found an opportunity to go play at Auburn. He’s one of those guys you want nothing but the best for that kid and he clearly wants to play again.”
• OU releases latest testing data: The University of Oklahoma athletics department released its latest COVID-19 testing data on Monday.
Between Nov. 15-21, OU reports 260 student athletes and 119 staff members across all sports were tested. Eight of the 379 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release.
OU reports seven student-athletes and three staff members currently have the coronavirus, which is 13 less than last week.
• Extra points: OU resumes action against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Morgantown. The game will air on ABC. … The kickoff time for OU’s game against Baylor will be announced after Saturday’s Big 12 games are finished. … OU moved to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll … The first College Football Playoff rankings was released Tuesday.
