Spencer Rattler named OU's starting quarterback

NORMAN — Spencer Rattler officially has quite the follow-up act ahead of him.
OU will start a different quarterback in its season opener for the fourth time in as many years when it hosts Missouri State on Sept. 12. Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray held the position in 2017 and 2018, respectively. 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts earned the job the next season.
And in 2020, the Rattler era begins.
OU coach Lincoln Riley announced Rattler, a redshirt freshman, as the Sooners’ starting quarterback on Tuesday during a Zoom video conference with reporters. The former five-star recruit received the nod over sophomore Tanner Mordecai, who missed most of OU’s fall camp due to an undisclosed health issue.
“Been a little bit different competition,” Riley said. “Spencer has played very well and certainly is very deserving of it. I’m disappointed for Tanner Mordecai. He had to end up missing about 70 to 75% of fall camp, which obviously severely limited his reps, or true opportunities to really go play his best ball and have a shot at it.”
Rattler’s victory in OU’s latest quarterback race still isn’t too shocking, considering the high expectations he’s carried since arriving to OU a year ago and the speculation he would eventually earn job as the top-ranked quarterback prospect in his recruiting class.
Rattler has been OU’s radar since he was a high school freshman, which is when he earned a scholarship offer from the program. A year later, he verbally committed to the Sooners during the summer heading into his junior year at Phoenix Pinnacle High School.
Rattler soaked in most of his first season with OU from the sideline. Hurts commanded the starting role after coming to Norman as a graduate transfer from Alabama, which gave Rattler a year to develop under the veteran signal-caller.
“It was a great learning experience for [Rattler],” Riley said. “They’re two very different personalities but there’s still so much you can take, especially a guy who’s been in the fire as much as Jalen had.”
Thanks to the NCAA’s four-game redshirt rule, Rattler was able to preserve a year of eligibility, while get picking up some in-game experience in 2019.
Most notably, he entered OU’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against LSU ahead of Mordecai well after the Tigers had the game in hand. He also appeared in runaway OU wins on Sept. 7 against South Dakota, which provided him the chance to throw his first career OU touchdown, and Sept. 28 against Texas Tech.
Rattler will now try to lead the defending Big 12 champions back to Arlington, Texas, for another conference title and a fourth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.
The bar is high for the young quarterback, who succeeds three consecutive Heisman Trophy finalists and was named the Big 12’s preseason Newcomer of the Year a month ago.
Although, it seems Riley isn’t so concerned with putting too much pressure on the young quarterback.
“He seems to always have a lot of confidence, regardless of the situation that he’s in, which I think is key for anybody at that position,” Riley said. “I think his confidence and belief in himself and his teammates, I think that’s the thing that I would say stands out the most about him right now.
“He’s never been afraid of the moment, which, again, for young players, that’s a key thing and I don’t know that that’s really coached. That’s just something that guys either have or they don’t at a young age.”
Through Rattler’s belief in himself at his age, Riley senses he is ready to lead OU’s offense and has the trust from his teammates.
“I think they see confidence and a love for competing,” Riley said. “He’s a guy who has grown up. He’s addressed some of the areas that he needed to improve on. Not that he doesn’t have a lot to grow, he obviously has a ton. I think they’ve appreciated that about him. ... Spencer has done a good job. He’s been himself. He kind of is who he is on the field and I think they respect that about him and the way he goes about his business.”
