Spencer Rattler mostly good before struggling late

NORMAN — It’s not clear what Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler thought of his performance Saturday against Kansas State, a 38-35 Wildcat victory.
It’s not clear because only two Sooners were made available to the media — center Creed Humphrey and safety Pat Fields — when it was over.
Mostly, that left it to Sooner coach Lincoln Riley to explain Rattler’s day.
“He was really good in the first half and then we just couldn’t keep him quite comfortable enough in the pocket,” Riley said. “I didn’t think he was very comfortable there the entire day.”
What’s unclear is if that makes Rattler’s day quite impressive given his discomfort or less impressive because he failed to get comfortable.
Rattler completed 30 of 41 attempts, throwing four touchdown passes for the second straight game, finishing with 387 yards through the air, which made him just the third Sooner quarterback, along with Joseh Heupel and Sam Bradford, to throw for eight scores in his first two starts.
He also threw his first three interceptions of the season, though they’re not as indicting as they might appear.
The first was batted at the line of scrimmage, making for an easy pick from Elijah Sullivan and the last one came in the final minute, the Sooners needing to go 76 yards in 49 seconds. The second, though, was entirely on him, picked by Justin Gardner early in the second quarter.
“He just threw the ball up,” Riley said. “That was frustrating.”
Despite those interceptions, everything seemed to be going the Sooners’ and Rattlers’ way, even well into the second half.
Rattler bobbled the snap on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak, ending OU’s first drive of the second-half, yet came back to lead the Sooner offense to touchdowns its next two possessions, completing 5 of 6 passes between them, including TD tosses of 21 and 32 yards to Jeremiah Hall and Drake Stoops.
However, from there, things appeared to fall apart. Rattler completed 26 of 29 for 339 yards through three quarters, but only 4 of 12 for 48 in the fourth.
Rattler wasn’t the only Sooner rattled. His line was failing, too.
“We just quit attacking, quite playing hard,” Humphrey said. “We can’t let that happen.”
Riley said it would “definitely be a learning experience for him,” noting that Rattler’s still “a young guy in his second start.”
“We’re going to continue to build on it,” Riley said. “He’ll continue to build and get better. He’ll continue to get coached better as well.”
Of course, none of that will undo Saturday’s final result, when Kansas State outscored OU 17-0 in the fourth quarter.
