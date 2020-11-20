Spencer Rattler at '100%' entering first Bedlam start

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley kept it short when asked about Spencer Rattler’s health.
“He’s 100%,” the OU coach said during his weekly Zoom news conference on Tuesday.
Rattler took a hard hit to the hip amid the Sooners’ game against Kansas on Nov. 7. He continued to play following the collision but admitted he was not at full strength.
H-back Austin Stogner also sustained a minor injury during the Sooners’ game against the Jayhawks. Riley said Stogner is “doing better” but did not practice last week.
“I imagine the off week, there was some benefit to him there having some time,” Riley said. “So, haven’t had ‘em back on the field yet this week, so we’ll get him back out there, see how he’s doing. Sore last week, but making improvements.”
