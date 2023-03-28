Spence tosses shutout in ECU victory

After splitting the doubleheader a day before, the East Central University softball team came out on top in the series finale against Henderson State University with a 1-0 walk-off win to secure their fourth consecutive Great American Conference series win of the 2023 season.
The victory improves ECU to 15-14 overall and 10-7 in conference play. Henderson State dropped to 15-18 and 7-10.
With the series win on the line, it was a pitcher’s duel between ECU’s Taylor Spence and HSU’s Meagan Allen in game three as both sides combined for just six hits through all seven innings.
Spence started in the circle for the Tigers and held the Reddies scoreless for seven innings. She struck out one, walked one and allowed just three hits in the complete-game outing. Allen pitched six solid innings in defeat for the Reddies. She struck out two, walked two and allowed just the one earned run.
Henderson threatened to score in the top of the first by loading the bases from a hit, an error and a walk, but Spence and the Tiger defense worked out of the jam to keep the Reddies off the scoreboard.
With the score at a deadlock, ECU stepped up in the seventh inning, starting with a leadoff double from Gabi Quintanilla to get the Tigers in scoring position.
Rachelle Mengwasser followed with a grounder to shortstop but reached on the fielding error that allowed Quintanilla to advance to third base. HSU tried to throw Quintanilla out she rushed toward home from Vanessa Tamayo’s grounder, but she was too quick and scored the game-winning run.
Kenzie Lasker led the offense with two doubles, while Miranda Garza and Gabi Quintanilla each picked up one hit.
The ECU softball team is back in action at 2 p.m. today when Newman University visits Tiger Field for a non-conference doubleheader.
