The East Central University volleyball team saw its seven-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Southwestern Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 3-1 after four tight sets (22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 20-25).
Southwestern improved to 14-11 and 10-4 in Great American Conference play, while ECU dropped to 14-15 and 9-6.
“It was a tough loss tonight,” said Tiger head coach Cheri Lindsay said. “But we know what we need to work on going forward.”
The Tigers opened up the scoring in Set 1 and went on to take the lead at 9-7. SWOSU answered back with a 5-0 scoring run that put the visitors on top 12-9 until three straight points by ECU tied the game 12-12. The Bulldogs eventually pulled ahead for a 23-18 lead, but the Tigers clawed their way back to within one at 23-22. Despite ECU’s effort, SWOSU closed out the set 25-22.
Set 2 was similar to the first as the Tigers got on the scoreboard first, but it was the Bulldogs that found their way to a lead at 13-9. An 8-1 scoring run by ECU allowed them to propel ahead 17-14 and eventually 23-19. SWSOU was able to earn three more points, but it was not enough to take control, and the Tigers finished out the set 25-22 to tie the game 1-1.
With a set win under their belt, ECU used their momentum to fight through the third set which included coming back from a 14-9 deficit and tying it at 18-all. The Tigers were inching towards the end of the set with a 23-20 lead, but a 6-1 run at the end from the Bulldogs prevented an ECU advantage as SWOSU took set three 26-24.
Set 4 was back and forth with most leads limited to within one until a 5-0 scoring run by the Tigers put them up 14-11. Southwestern rallied to knot the score at 19-19, but with a mixture between the SWOSU offense and untimely errors by ECU, the Bulldogs would go on a 7-1 scoring run to secure set four 25-20, and the match 3-1.
Three Tigers earned double-doubles in the four-set match – Emma Strickland, Jada Abercrombie, and Leah Lawson. Strickland led the offense with 14 kills while adding 13 digs. Abercrombie recorded her first career double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs. Lawson dished out 46 assists and a career-high 20 digs to give her a fourth consecutive double-double performance on the season.
Thalianette Garcia led the defense with 25 digs while Macey McAmis was next with 13.
The Tigers will be back in action at the Kerr Activities Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, to face ranked opponent Quincy University at 7 p.m. in a non-conference matchup.
