Two Southwestern players had huge nights and that proved to be the difference in a sweep of East Central Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
In the women’s contest, Makyra Tramble — a former Shawnee High School standout — erupted for a game-high 27 points to help SWOSU defeat the Tigers 92-77.
And in the men’s game, Tauriawn Knight hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points in Southwestern’s 99-87 victory.
It was the season-opener for all Great American Conference teams.
WOMEN
SWOSU 92, ECU 77
A cold start for the Tigers proved to be too much to overcome.
East Central trailed just 12-10 after a basket by Izzy Cummins at the halfway point of the first quarter. Southwestern then went on a 14-0 surge and when Maddie Sperle hit a free throw to open the second period, the Lady Bulldogs led 26-10.
Cummins followed a 3-pointer from sister Gabby Cummins with back-to-back baskets to get the Tigers within 38-27. However, the visitors had pushed their lead to 45-31 by halftime.
ECU trailed by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter (79-55) but roared back. The Tigers used a 20-5 surge and after two free throws buy Kendall Schulte with 1:45 left in the game, ECU had trimmed the SWOSU advantage to 83-75.
The Tigers had another possession to get even closer, but following a turnover, Taber Beer drained a 3-pointer to thwart ECU’s comeback hopes.
The two teams played even basketball after a first quarter which saw the Tigers shoot 5-of-16 from the field compared to a 10-of-18 start for the Lady Bulldogs. Over the final three frames, both teams scored 67 points apiece.
Izzy Cummins led the Tiger attack with 23 points, including five 3-point buckets. Mackenzie Crusoe registered a double-double for ECU with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Schulte followed with 14 points. Ella Schultz just missed double figures with eight points.
Tramble was 6-of-12 from 3-point territory for SWOSU and also had seven rebounds. Both Karly Gore and Beer added 15 points apiece. Gore also had seven rebounds.
Southwestern finished 14-of-32 from beyond the arc compared to a 9-of-24 effort by the Tigers.
East Central returns to action Monday at Southeastern.
MEN
SWOSU 99, ECU 87
The game was tight until Southwestern took advantage of an ECU cold spell early in the second half to assume control.
After Tylor Arnold scored on a tough leaner in the lane at the 17:17 mark of the second period, the game was tied at 59-59. The Bulldogs then reeled off a 16-5 run.
Chris Braggs Jr. capped off the run with a three-point play followed by a putback to boost the SWOSU lead to 75-64 with 10:51 left.
The Bulldogs led by as many as 20 (91-71) late in the game and ECU never got closer than 11.
Knight hit 7-of-11 3-point tries for the visitors. Damion Thornton was next for SWOSU with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. He also had a team-best 14 rebounds. Brayln James scored 16 points and Braggs Jr. followed with 13.
Arnold hit a trio of 3 pointers and scored 24 for East Central. Josh Apple had a strong game in the paint for ECU, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. Gerren Jackson scored 13 points and Jakeem Acres was next with eight.
Southwestern made a good living at the free-throw line, finishing 28-of-38 compared to a 14-of-26 showing by the home team.
ECU hit 11-of-26 3-pointers and seven different players had at least one triple.
Another glaring statistic was 21 turnovers for ECU, while Southwestern committed just nine.
East Central will try to bounce back with a 2 p.m. road contest in Bethany with Southern Nazarene University.
