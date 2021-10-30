Southwestern rallies past Tigers for five-set win

The East Central University volleyball team let this one slip away.
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead but saw host Southwestern win three straight sets to escape with a 3-2 win before a wild crowd of 1,502 fans inside the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
ECU won the first two sets by identical 25-20 counts, before the Bulldogs rallied with 25-16, 26-23 and 15-11 victories.
Coach Cheri Lindsay’s bunch dropped to 13-11 overall and 9-3 in the Great American Conference. Southwestern improved to 16-6 and 10-2 and finished the season a perfect 9-0 at home.
In the tense final set, there were nine ties and five lead changes. After a kill by junior Thalianette Garcia put ECU ahead at 10-9, Southwestern scored four consecutive points to take control.
Another Garcia kill got ECU to within 13-11, but an ECU attack error and a kill by Southwestern’s Mackenzie Harless ended the match.
The Tigers finished with 59 kills and Southwestern was close with 58.
There was a total of 25 tie scores and 12 lead changes throughout the match.
Three East Central players registered double-doubles.
Senior Lisa Gonzalez finished with 19 assists and 20 digs, Garcia finished with 19 kills, 15 digs and a service ace and freshman Emma Strickland had 11 kills, 14 digs and a service ace.
Senior standout Sydney Dungen just missed a double-double for the locals. She finished with 31 assists, three service aces and nine digs.
Sophomore Kemry Landry finished with a .444 hitting average while senior Aloni Jordan followed at .400.
Senior Alejandra Delgado led the ECU defense with 35 digs. It was the third time this season Delgado finished with over 30 digs in a match.
Harless finished with 12 kills for the home team, while Markenzie Benoit added 11 kills. Allie Hoang finished with a match-high 52 assists and four service aces, while Sophia DeSantiago added 32 digs.
Arkansas Tech is at the top of the GAC Standing at 11-1, followed by Oklahoma Baptist and SWOSU tied for second at 10-2. ECU is a game back in fourth at 9-3, while Harding is No. 5 at 8-4.
The Tigers, who have already secured a spot in the Great American Conference Championship Tournament, return home at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face Oklahoma Baptist inside the Kerr Activities Center.
