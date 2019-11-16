Southwestern pins loss on ECU volleyball team

Behind four players with more than 12 kills and a hitting percentage above .300, the Southwestern Bulldogs finished off the regular season with a 3-1 victory Thursday evening at East Central.
With the win, SWOSU concludes the regular season with an overall record of 16-11 and a Great American Conference mark of 12-4. The Tigers are finished at 2-29 overall and 1-15 in GAC play.
SWOSU won the first set in commanding fashion, 25-11, before dropping the second in extra points 29-27 as ECU rallied and tied the match at one set apiece.
The Bulldogs quickly regrouped and finished off the match by winning the final two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-13.
Maicee Morgan led the balanced attack with 14 kills, while Emily Wood added 13 and Brylee Burroughs and Sofia Gruden had 12 apiece from their middle position. Jenny Tackett put away seven kills as SWOSU hit .307 for the match with 66 kills against 15 attack errors.
Wood finished with a double-double as she also recorded a team-leading 19 digs. Allie Hoang secured a double-double of her own with 51 assists and 14 digs. SWOSU served up 10 aces in the match, getting two apiece from Dillon, Morgan and Tackett.
It was a nice Senior Day for ECU’s Kaitlyn Coffey, who finished with a double-double in her final match in the orange and black. She ended with 11 kills, 12 digs, one assist and one solo block.
Junior Kasey Beeler and freshman Shainell Taylor finished with 16 digs each. Taylor also had five kills.
Junior Sydney Dungen contributed 37 assists, eight digs and two kills for the Tigers.
Note: ECU sports information director Teri LaJeunesse contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.