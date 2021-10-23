Southwestern blanks ECU soccer team

Southwestern scored three second-half goals to pull away for a 4-0 win over the East Central University women’s soccer team Thursday at Tiger Field.
Southwestern improved to 8-5-1 overall and 6-1-1 in Great American Conference play, while the Tigers stumbled to 2-9-1 and 1-6-1. It was Southwestern’s third shutout of the season.
Claire Torry scored the first goal of the game after an assist from Summer Bass at the 30:43 mark of the opening half to give SWOSU a 1-0 halftime edge.
The second half was all SWOSU. Brenna McGuirk scored off a deflection at the 48:46 mark to put the visitors ahead 2-0.
In the 60th minute, Brianna Benitez scored a goal from the left corner of the box off an assist from Torry, making the score 3-0.
Launa Torrez scored a goal, assisted by Benitez, making it 4-0 with 20 minutes left to play.
SWOSU defeated East Central 2-1 back on Oct. 2 in Weatherford.
The teams combined for 30 shots and 19 shots on goal in the match The Tigers finished with 10 shots, nine on goal and SWOSU came up with 20 shots and 13 on goal.
Roma Walters and Olivia Witte led the team in shots, Both players had two shots and one on goal.
ECU goalkeeper McKenna Leveling recorded nine saves in 90 minutes in the net.
East Central will host its final match of the 2021 regular season at noon on Saturday when Northwestern visits Tiger Field for Senior Day. The Tigers will recognize three seniors — Sarah Heaton, Ashley VanSchuyver and Roma Walters — during pregame festivities at 11:45 a.m.
