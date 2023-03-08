Southern Naz topples ECU in Sunday GAC matchup

Southern Nazarene University defeated East Central 12-5 in the final game of their Great American Conference series Sunday at Ken Turner Field.
The Tigers fell to 5-14 heading into a Tuesday home date with Rogers State, while SNU left town at 9-9.
ECU broke out the scoring in the bottom of the first when Duncan Key led off with a double, Nolan Herchock followed with a single, Mason Glowacki was hit by pitch, and Carson Thomas’ groundout sent Key home to take make it 1-0.
SNU caught up in the third and ended up taking the lead after ECU starting pitcher Kaleb Dent walked the leadoff hitter, gave up a double to drive the runner in, and walked the second runner in with bases loaded to trail 2-1.
The Tigers put out the fire with a few snags on the field, but the Crimson Storm struck again in the top of the fifth to add another run for a 3-1 lead.
The top of the sixth proved to be the Tigers’ undoing as SNU scored six runs on three hits to go along with three ECU walks and an error to extend their lead to 9-1.
The Tigers quickly went to work in the home half of the sixth, starting with Michael Rosario singling and scoring off an SNU fielding error. Nick Blakenship, who singled after Rosario, then scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 9-3.
The Crimson Storm tacked on three more runs in the seventh from a two-RBI double and an RBI-single.
Christian Whitaker blasted a home run to left field to add the fourth Tiger run to the board in the bottom of the seventh, while Nolan Herchock’s sac fly to the outfield in the eighth plated Rosario for another run before SNU shut the door.
Dent took the loss on the mound going five innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Ian Mason came in relief, pitching four innings and giving up six runs on six hits as well.
At the plate, ECU was led by Duncan Key, Britton Sperry, Michael Rosario, and Nick Blankenship who all finished wit two hits apiece. Nolan Herchock and Christian Whitaker added the other hits for ECU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.