After a grueling 12-game road trip to start the season, the East Central University baseball team will finally get to play some games at Ken Turner Field this weekend.
The Tigers (0-12) host Southern Nazarene for a three-game Great American Conference series, beginning with a 2 p.m. contest Sunday and a noon doubleheader Monday in Ada.
“We are excited to be home, playing in front of family and friends for our series against Southern Nazarene University,” said ECU head coach Lloyd Gage. “It’s been a busy month on the road as we’ve had to open up our season with five straight road trips. That happens sometimes and while it’s not easy, we are working hard to prepare our guys to play competitive baseball in any environment, no matter the weather, the ballpark or the opponent.”
Josh Lincoln, a senior from Waianae, Hawaii, leads the time at the plate. He’s played in 10 games (eight starts) and is hitting .303 with one double, 10 hits, three runs scored and two RBIs in 33 at-bats. Lincoln has had four multi-hit games.
Drew Reed, a freshman from Dale High School, is next for the Tigers with a .238 average.
As a team, the Tigers are batting .159 with three home runs, eight doubles and 18 RBIs.
The Tigers have utilized 14 different pitchers so far this season, with three logging at least 10 innings of work.
Johnny Chavez, a junior from Enid High School, has surrendered just six earned runs in 16 innings of work. He has recorded 14 strikeouts and enters the weekend with a 3.38 ERA.
Alec Lemmon, a senior from Wichita Falls, Texas, has surrendered 12 hits and six earned runs in 16 innings of work. He has 22 strikeouts and an identical 3.38 ERA.
Hunter Pogue, a junior from Fort Smith, Arkansas, has worked 10.1 innings with eight strikeouts, five walks and six earned runs.
“I know our players are pumped up about getting this chance to compete in front of the home fans at Ken Turner Field,” Gage said. “We welcome any and all fans for our home games this spring, as admission to our games is free to everyone. So come out, enjoy some sunshine and cheer on the Tigers.”
Against the Competition
After winning both games in 2018 against the Crimson Storm (3-6, 0-3 GAC), the Tigers are trailing by just one game in the all-time series at 11-12. ECU leads 10-7 when playing as a GAC opponent and has an 8-3 advantage while playing in Ada.
Last season, ECU earned its lone GAC series win, going 2-0 against SNU.
This will be the second straight season that the teams have played at Ken Turner Field
Cole Lee is the leading batter for Southern Nazarene. He has started all nine games for SNU and is batting .355 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in 31 at-bats. Connor Dayton is next, batting .296 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.
As a team, the Crimson Storm are batting .238 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 25 RBIs.
Jefferson Harris has logged the most innings on the bump for SNU. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in 15.1 innings of work. He has 11 strikeouts and six walks and has surrendered eight earned runs.
Tyler Thompson is 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA for SNU. He has five strikeouts and one walk and has given up just two earned runs in 9.1 innings and has the team’s only save.
