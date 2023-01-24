Southern Naz speeds past ECU women

BETHANY – The East Central University women’s basketball team fell to Southern Nazarene University by a 77-52 count in a Saturday afternoon road game.
The Crimson Storm improved to 12-4 overall and 9-1 in Great American Conference play. The Tigers fell to 5-9 and 2-8.
“A lot of credit goes to SNU. They took us out of rhythm offensively with their pressure,” Interim head coach Heather Hurt said. “In the second half, we were able to run better offensively, but then we were not able to get stops. They are a tough team and lay extremely hard. We did not match their toughness, but we did give great effort.”
The Tigers got off to a slow start in the opening period as the Crimson Storm got on the board first with a layup. Kate Ogle answered with a 3-pointer, but SNU’s relentless defensive pressure and a heating-up SNU offense resulted in a 13-0 scoring run by the Storm.
At the end of the quarter, ECU would trail 20-9. The second period was much like the first, with the Tigers falling behind and the Storm continuing to extend their lead. The Tigers found themselves trailing 40-18 going into halftime.
SNU maintained its pace after the break, outscoring the Tigers 21-16 in the third period and never looked back. Despite ECU shooting its best in the fourth, the lead was too great to overcome and SNU would remain undefeated at home.
The sister duo Izzy Cummins and Gabby Cummins led the Tigers with 12 points and 10 points, respectively. They both went 3-for-6 from the field.
Tatum Havens finished with a career-high nine points, Ashlyn Evans-Thompson scored seven, and Kate Ogle and Mackenzie Crusoe each had six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.