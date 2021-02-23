Southern Nazarene’s Adokiye Iyaye hit a layup with 1.4 seconds left in the game to give the Crimson Storm a heart-stopping 63-61 win over East Central in a men’s Great American Conference clash Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
SNU left town at 9-6, while East Central slipped to 7-7.
In the women’s contest, Southern Nazarene University handed the Tigers their fifth straight loss with a 77-69 victory.
MEN
SNU 63, ECU 61
Jalen Crutchfield sank two free throws with 1:27 left to put ECU on top 59-58.
After two Iyaye free shots with 59 seconds left put the visitors back on top by one. Nick Davis hit the second of two free throws with 37 ticks showing to give Southern Naz a 61-59 edge.
East Central’s Matt Garriga was then fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and was sent to the stripe for three tries with :26 left on the clock. He made the first two but missed the third leaving the score knotted at 61-61.
That set the stage for Iyaye’s layup as time ran out.
Three ECU players reached double figures for the Tigers.
Crutchfield finished with 13 points, Josh Appel followed with 12 points and six rebounds and Garriga added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Manny Dixon paced the Crimson Storm with 18 points, while Iyaye finished with 15. Xavier Bryant added 13 points for the visitors.
WOMEN
SNU 77, ECU 69
East Central led 18-13 after the first quarter but saw SNU rally for a 34-31 halftime edge.
The visitors led by as many as 14 (53-39) in the third period before the Tigers used a 10-3 surge to trim the SNU advantage to 56-49 headed to the final frame.
ECU got within 68-63 after a layup by Madison Rehl with 1:45 reaming but could get no closer than five the rest of the way.
Rehl exploded for a career-best 27 points in the ECU loss. She hit 8-of-14 field goals and finished 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. She also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Mackenzie Crusoe followed with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Payton Jones led the SNU attack with 16 points and Abby Niehues followed with 11 points.
Both Tiger teams hosted old rival Southeastern Monday night and welcome Oklahoma Baptist to the Kerr Activities Center on Thursday for Senior Night.
