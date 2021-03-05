Southern Arkansas ends ECU men's season

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Despite a monster game by senior Josh Apple, the East Central University men’s basketball saw its season come to an end after an 82-74 loss to host Southern Arkansas in a Great American Conference Tournament quarterfinal contest Wednesday night inside the W.T. Watson Center.
East Central’s season comes to an end at 10-9, while the Muleriders advance to the GAC semifinals at 14-4.
The Tigers led by as many as seven early in the second half and still had a six-point cushion after a 3-pointer by Tylor Arnold put ECU on top 45-39 at the 16:14 mark.
The Muleriders would take control with a 23-7 surge. After a layup by Devante Brooks, Southern Arkansas had built a 62-52 advantage with 9:23 remaining.
The Tigers made one final comeback attempt, going on a 13-4 run and after two Apple free throws, had pulled within one at 66-65 with just 4:13 remaining.
SAU scored the next nine points and led 75-65 with just 1:44 left.
Apple poured in a career-high 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting for the Tigers. He also sank 6-of-6 free throws.
No other ECU player reached double figures. Jalen Crutchfield scored nine points for the Tigers, while Jakeem Acres was next with eight points.
Aaron Lucas led the SAU charge with 26 points, including a trio of 3-pointers — the Muleriders only triples of the game. Jalen Brooks added a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds for the home team.
ECU’s 14 turnovers led to 22 Southern Arkansas points.
The Muleriders sank 21-of-26 free throws compared to 8-of-9 for East Central.
