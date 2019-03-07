Six East Central pitchers combined for 12 walks and hit two batters, and the Tigers committed four errors during a 9-1 loss to archrival Southeastern in a non-conference game Tuesday afternoon at Ken Turner Field.
East Central fell to 3-17 on the year, while the Savage Storm left town at 9-9.
Both teams had five hits in the nine-inning affair.
ECU leadoff hitter Josh Lincoln had two hits, while Gage Wall, Hayden George and Zach Lehan each had one hit for the hosts. Wall smacked a double, and Lincoln’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth helped the Tigers avoid a shutout.
Austin Ferguson and Luke Thomas had two hits each for Southeastern, while Joseph Cerda picked up the team’s fifth hit.
Slayde Ortiz, Drew Bolin and Thomas each recorded two RBI, while Cerda, Hunter Capps, and Caleb Dubler drove in one each. Capps is a Byng High School graduate, and Dubler is a former Asher High School player.
Jacob Bigham got the start and picked up his first win of the season for the Savage Storm after tossing 3.2 innings and allowing just one hit while striking out four.
SOSU took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, taking advantage of a walk, two errors and a hit by pitch drawn by Ortiz to bring home the first run, followed by a sacrifice fly from Bolin.
There was no more scoring until Southeastern scored three runs in the top of the sixth. After four straight walks, Bolin hit another sac fly and Thomas added an RBI single to push the SOSU lead to 5-0.
A Thomas single in the top of the ninth would plate Bolin and stretch the Southeastern lead to 6-0. Capps later reached on an error, and Thomas scored the visitor’s seventh run of the game.
Dubler followed a batter later with a sacrifice fly and two batters after that, Cerda would single home Capps to push the SOSU lead to 9-0.
ECU starter Ryan Collins absorbed the mound loss. He struck out five, walked three and didn’t allow a run in two innings. Hunter Pouge struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief for the Tigers.
ECU returns home Friday and Saturday for a Great American Conference series with Arkansas Tech. The two teams will play a single game at 2 p.m. Friday and a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
