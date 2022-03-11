Southeastern takes two from ECU

The East Central University softball team dropped a pair of games to rival Southeastern Tuesday at Tiger Field.
The Savage Storm shut out ECU 4-0 in the first game before slipping past the Tigers 3-2 in Game 2.
Southeastern improved to 14-11 overall and 5-2 in Great American Conference play, while East Central dropped to 6-13, and 4-4.
Game 1
Southeastern 4, ECU 0
SOSU hurler Cheyenne Mahy tossed a perfect game. She struck out five on the afternoon, coaxed 10 flyouts and six groundouts while tossing 70 total pitches.
Mahy became the first Southeastern pitcher since Christina Cearly in 2003 to toss a perfect game.
At the plate, Alexis Lambert, Kady Fryrear, and Kamarie Wallace each collected two hits while Peyton Streetman, Marilyn Alvarado, and Jaleigh durst had one each.
Fryrear homered and added a double while driving in a pair of runs.
Game 2
Southeastern 3, ECU 2
Mahy was the hero at the plate for Southeastern in Game 2. With the game tied at 2-2, Mahy led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple and a batter later the Storm would cash it in with Fryrear driving her home on a sacrifice fly.
Trailing 2-0, East Central scored its first run on an RBI single by K Lasker in the bottom of the third inning. ECU then got a sacrifice fly by R Megwasse in the fifth to knot the score at 2-2.
Southeastern then turned to Mahy again and she pitched three more perfect innings — that included four more strikeouts — to earn her second mound victory in relief.
Lasker and Acosta had two hits apiece in ECU’s eight-hit offense.
East Central travels to Oklahoma Baptist University for a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday and a single contest at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
