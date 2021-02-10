Southeastern stops East Central men

DURANT – Jaedaun Slack led a group of six Southeastern players in double-figures en route to an 85-77 win over rival East Central on Monday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
The win lifts the Savage Storm to 5-7 overall on the season, while ECU evened its record at 6-6.
Slack turned in 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting with a pair of threes to lead the Storm in scoring, while Adam Dworksy was next in line with 14 points but picked up his fourth double-double of the season with a game-high 12 assists.
RJ Weeks and Bobby Johnson each added 12 points, while Taylor Cox chipped in 11 and Kellen Manek finished with 10.
Manek led SE on the boards with eight rebounds, while Slack hauled in six.
After a Johnson 3-pointer gave the Storm the lead to open the game, ECU would use a 9-2 run to take a four-point lead by the 15:47 mark of the first half.
Southeastern would turn the tide with a 10-1 run capped by a Cox three to take a 17-12 lead with 13:02 to go in the first half.
After ECU answered, the Storm would push the lead back to five points with 9:39 to play before the Tigers reeled off an 11-2 run to go ahead 26-22 with 7:10 to go in the half.
A Johnson trey would trigger a response as SE ticked off a 19-4 run capped by a Cox 3-pointer with 2:00 to play in the half to take a 41-30 lead.
ECU would chip away again in the closing minutes, moving to within five points before a Dworsky buzzer-beating layup would give the Storm a 43-36 lead at the half.
The Southeastern advantage would see-saw early in the second half, reaching eight points early before a 13-5 run by the Tigers would knot the game at 54-54.
ECU would even take a 56-55 lead 1:40 later, but a quick 5-0 spurt by the Storm would help SOSU regain the lead for good.
After the Tigers edged to within two points with 11:05 to play, a pair of Manek free throws would double that edge.
East Central got no closer the rest of the way.
The Tigers had four players reach double figures.
Jalen Crutchfield poured in a game-high 21 points. Tylor Arnold followed with 19 points to go with three steals. Josh Apple was next with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Jakeem Acres finished with 16 points and six rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting.
Southeastern’s hot shooting from beyond the arc proved to be the difference. The host sank 12-of-30 shots from deep, while ECU made just 6-of-19 attempts.
The Tigers are on the road again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
