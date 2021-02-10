Southeastern pulls away from ECU late

DURANT – Kamryn Cantwell poured in 23 points to lead all scorers as Southeastern gutted out a 58-49 win over East Central on Monday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
The win lifts the Savage Storm to 8-5 overall on the season, while the Tigers have now lost three straight contests to fall to 8-4.
“(The Tigers) did a great job of defending,” said head coach Darin Grover. “They know what we want to do, they took away what we wanted to do, and we had to honestly really change a lot of the things we do offensively just because of their defensive game plan.
Jordan Benson was the only other Storm player to reach double-figures in the defensive slugfest, finishing with 12 points with a 2-for-2 effort from beyond the arch.
The teams traded one-possessions leads out of the gate until five-straight ECU points gave the Tigers a 13-9 lead with 1:56 to go in the first quarter.
Benson would connect on a free throw with 1:11 to play and follow up at the 10 second mark with a 3-pointer to send the game to the quarter break tied at 13-13.
Neither team scored for the first 3:20 of the second quarter until the Tigers took a brief two point lead.
A Casey Monk layup and a Cantwell layup would flip the Storm to a 17-15 lead with 5:37 to go in the second quarter.
After another three-minute scoreless stretch, ECU would tie the game at 17-17 with 2:15 to go in the half.
A Benson three would answer and trigger a 6-0 run to finish the frame by the Storm to take a 23-17 lead at the halftime break.
SE would score the first three points of the third quarter to push its lead out to 26-17, which would eventually reach double-digits at the 5:35 mark on a Cantwell three-point play to put the Storm in front 30-19.
ECU would answer with an 8-1 run to close the deficit to four points by the 3:21 mark of the third quarter before the hosts would regain control and thanks to a Kemp buzzer beater to end the frame, take a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
By the 8:16 mark a Branam layup would extend the storm lead back to 11 points at 43-32, but the Tigers would follow that with a 12-0 run to take a 44-43 lead with 4:40 to play.
The teams would trade the lead once and fight to a tie at 48-48 with 3:08 to play.
A Cantwell jumper would break that tie a minute later and the Storm would close the game on a 10-1 run to fashion the final score of 58-49.
The Tigers went 0-for-4 with three turnovers in the closing minjutes and Southeastern hit 6-of-6 free throws during that span.
The Savage Storm finished 23-of-28 overall from the free-throw line compared to a 6-of-8 effort by East Central.
Madison Rehl led the ECU offense with 14 points and also had a career-high eight assists. Kendall Schulte finished with 11 points and sank 3-of-5 3-point attempts. She also had six assists.
Alexis Lyons followed with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Ladd finished with six points and 10 boards.
The Tigers will try to regroup at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
