Southeastern powers past ECU baseball team

DURANT – Archrival Southeastern clubbed six home runs and buried East Central 19-6 in seven innings Tuesday afternoon at Mike Metheny Field in Durant.
Southeastern improved to 6-6 on the year, while the Tigers dipped to 3-8.
The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the second inning and added two more in the third to build a 6-3 lead.
In the four-run second inning, ECU got RBI singles from Eric Towsley and Mason Glowacki, an RBI groundout by Gabriel Simons and a sacrifice fly by Garrett Lemons.
Lemons hit his second sacrifice fly of the game in the third frame, and Colton Schaper-Kotter scored on an error.
However, the Savage Storm took control with a nine-run uprising in the bottom of the third inning.
Niko Pizza hit a solo home run to start the SOSU outburst and later hit a three-run blast in the inning. Anthony Cassos hit a two-run homer in the big inning, and Richard Ware hit a solo shot. After the huge power display, the hosts led 12-6.
Southeastern scored five more runs in the fifth and tacked on two more in the sixth en route to compiling 17 hits.
ECU was limited to six hits by six different players. Schaper-Kotter had the Tigers’ lone extra-base hit, a double to lead off the third inning.
Ware and Cassos led the SOSU hit parade with four hits apiece. Ware was a triple shy of the cycle, finishing 4-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Cassos went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Dylan Herd finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts.
Jason Porter came on in relief for the Savage Storm and picked up his first win of the year after allowing two unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.
ECU reliever Davis Rogers was tagged with the loss.
The Tigers were at Rogers State on Wednesday are scheduled to battle Southern Nazarene University this weekend in a Great American Conference series. Those two squads will play a single game at 2 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cypert Athletic Complex in Bethany.
