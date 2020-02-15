The Southeastern men’s basketball team owned an eight-game losing streak against East Central in the friendly confines of the Kerr Activities Center entering Thursday night’s matchup between the two archrivals.
The Savage Storm emphatically ended that streak.
Southeastern shot 53.6% from the field and dominated most of the second half in a decisive 81-64 win over the Tigers on Black Out Night inside the dome.
The Savage Storm improved to 18-6 overall and 12-5 in Great American Conference play, while the Tigers sank to 16-7 and 10-7. Southeastern left town tied atop the GAC standings with Southern Nazarene, while the Tigers are tied for fourth in the league race with Oklahoma Baptist. That tie will be broken at 3 p.m. today, when ECU battles the Bison inside the Noble Complex. SOSU trimmed Eat Central’s all-time series lead to 91-88.
“Let’s start with some positives,” said ECU head coach Ja Havens during a postgame interview.
“We had a great crowd in here. We appreciate our fans coming out. We love to see that,” he said. “I’m sorry we didn’t give them any better effort than that. Congratulations to our women’s team for a huge win. That was the start of a great night, and we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain.”
The Savage Storm didn’t start so hot, missing their first nine field-goal attempts of the game. That allowed ECU to grab an early 9-2 lead.
The visitors quickly turned things around with a 15-3 surge, capped by a 3-pointer from Kayo Goncalves that put Southeastern on top 17-12 at the 9:51 mark of the first half.
A layup by SOSU standout Kevin Buckingham at the 3:33 mark gave the Savage Storm a 32-21 advantage.
ECU got a pair of jumpers from Gerren Jackson over the final 1:14 of the first frame and trailed 36-29 at halftime.
Southeastern came out sizzlin’ in the second half, hitting seven of its first 10 field goals. After Camron Talley sank a 3-pointer at the 15:47 mark to get the Tigers within 44-38, the visitors took off again.
The Savage Storm used a pivotal 17-2 run to take control. Buckingham’s easy bucket inside the paint extended the SOSU advantage to 61-40, and ECU never recovered.
SOSU guard Adam Dworsky found Buckingham for a fast-break bucket at the 7:30 mark that gave the Savage Storm their biggest lead of the contest at 73-46. Buckingham finished with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, and Dworsky handed out 12 assists.
However, it was former Harrah High School star Kellen Manek who did the most damage on this night. He erupted for a career-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers and a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line. He grabbed six rebounds for good measure.
“Hats off to Southeastern. They played well, and we couldn’t guard them. They did what they wanted to offensively and outplayed us for 40 minutes,” Havens said.
Only six Southeastern players entered the game for the visitors.
The lopsided loss overshadowed a big night for ECU senior Zac Neely, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He also had five rebounds and two steals.
Talley led the Tiger offense with 20 points, including three 3-point baskets. Jackson chipped in nine points, and no other ECU player had more than six.
