DENTON, Texas — The South Central Roller Girls — Ada’s roller derby team — stayed undefeated after an intense battle with the North Texas Battling Mermaids on an Aug. 10 road trip.
But it wasn’t easy.
Jammer Tiger Killy (Jen West) scored six points with under a minute left in the match to help the South Central Roller Girls claim a 167-163 come-from-behind victory. The local skaters improved to 6-0 on the season.
During the undefeated streak, the SCRG rolled past Benton County (Arkansas) 288-33, whipped the Arlington Derby Avengers (Texas) 406-84, turned back Brazos Valley (Texas) 189-58 and tripped up the Slaughterhouse Derby Girls (Greeley, Colorado) 150-143.
The South Central Roller Girls will put their winning streak on the line Sept. 15, when they host the Wichita Area Rollers from Wichita, Kansas, at 5 p.m. at Star Skate in Ada.
Doors open for that event at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $8 per person, and kids under age 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. Seating is limited, so fans are asked to bring their own chair to sit closer to the action.
In the back-and-forth matchup with the North Texas team, West was named the MVP jammer and Marshall Law (Brandy Marshall) was named the MVP blocker.
Team members of the 2019 South Central Roller Girls are Katie Hoff (Hoff the Chain), head coach and team capain; Meggie Kelsey (Sugar Bullet); Brandy Marshall (Marshall Law); Beka Kallberg (Wrekah); Michelle Nowlin (Dashing Diva); Elizabeth Veber (Wound-Her Woman); Meghan Bunyard (Megasoris); Keshia McMahon (Justeen Beat-Her); Jen West (Tiger Killy); Cassie Hastings (Cass Kickin’); Sara Thompson; Lissa Scott; and Austin Parker, bench coach/game official.
