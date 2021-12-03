Sooners' trio dominates in win over No. 14 Florida

NORMAN — Late-game offense has been a focus for Oklahoma coach Porter Moser, and the Sooners were tested again on Wednesday.
An 8-0 run by Florida had cut the Sooners’ lead to just two points with 1:58 left in the game, and Moser quickly called a timeout. The Sooners needed a basket on their next possession to keep the Gators from rallying.
Jalen Hill answered the call.
Hill attacked the rim and finished the basket through contact, sinking the free throw to put the Sooners up by five. Three possessions later, Hill was intentionally fouled by the Gators and sank both free throws.
He scored the Sooners’ final five points, capping off a 74-67 statement victory over No. 14 Florida.
Nine of Hill’s 18 points came within the last five minutes of the game, as he provided a big boost for the Sooners’ offense.
“[He just had] a look in his eye like he just didn’t want to be a piece hiding in the corner,” Moser said. “ He embraced the moment. ... I’ve been seeing it in practice. He’s embracing the moment. Getting his athleticism, his confidence into the game. He’s playing aggressive and confident, and that’s the key with him.
“He looked like he was embracing the moment down the stretch. Not afraid of it, not running from it or deferring to someone else. He wasn’t in defer mode. He wanted to be a main part of it and he was.”
If Hill was the closer, Tanner Groves was the motor.
Groves scored five points in the first three minutes of the game, which helped the Sooners jump out to a 9-0 lead. He was a consistent presence throughout the game, as he led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting.
That’s the player he’s been this season, and his energy has rubbed off on the rest of his team.
“I came out more aggressive than I had been the last couple of games and it paid off,” Groves said. “And I just need to continue to keep being aggressive and being a good leader on our team and I think our team will have success. and it’s not just about like the scoring or whatever, it’s just like all the little things.”
While Groves was the motor, Umoja Gibson was the spark.
Gibson’s three-straight baskets to end the first half helped the Sooners’ maintain a one-point lead. After the Gators took as two-point lead in the second half, Gibson’s 3-pointer on the following possession gave the Sooners’ back the lead.
The Gators never had a lead after that.
“He’s getting more and more confidence with different things,” Moser said. “He’s even had ultra-confidence with his shot. He even opens it up with other guys because people have to stick with him when you are driving. It’s not like you could plug the gaps guarding Mo. You have to get out on him so it opens up some driving lanes.”
The final piece was the Sooners’ defense.
The Sooners fed off the crowd’s energy and played aggressive against the Gators, forcing 16 turnovers and limiting them to 42 percent shooting. In one stretch in the second half, the Gators went nearly eight minutes without a made basket.
“They believed that they could compete and win with this team,” Moser said. “I thought the first five minutes, our guys believed they were ready defensively and set the tone.”
Add it all up, and the Sooners came away with an impressive victory over a highly-ranked Florida team.
Despite a new coach and a team full of new faces, the Sooners (7-1) have been on fire to start the season. They rode that momentum to the biggest win so far this season.
“It keeps solidifying us about getting better,” Moser said. “Our hard work, it’s adding up. We do some different things defensively. … There’s a certain part where they have to buy in. and then there’s a better level that they believe in what they are doing. Young people, they have to buy into certain things.
“I think these guys are believing in what they are doing. They are believing in guarding and getting better at it. They are believing in some of the stuff we are doing. They are getting excited about it.”
