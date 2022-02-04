Sooners surprise No. 9 Baylor

WACO, Texas — Just when Oklahoma needed it, Madi Williams came up big once again in the team’s win road win over No. 9 Baylor Wednesday.
Though it took her and the 18th-ranked Sooners a few minutes to get going.
Entering the game shooting 36% from the 3-point line on the season, the Sooners went 1-of-6 from behind the arc in the first quarter and were 2-of-12 in the first half. Trailing by nine entering the second quarter, the second-highest scoring team in the country was struggling to find points.
Williams, who leads the Sooners in scoring with 18.4 points per game and rebounding with 7.9 per game, had two points on 1-of-4 shooting and no rebounds. The senior forward had a difficult task going up against a trio of talented front court players for Baylor in NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle.
“Madi’s the heart and soul of this team,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said on Tuesday before the game. “And she takes that personally — she talks about having to show up every single day. This isn’t just magic that she turns on when she steps into a game, she is literally doing this every day.”
Smith and Bickle combined for 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first quarter, and the Sooners were struggling to come away with stops, as Baylor’s offense began to heat up from deep.
Williams didn’t allow Baylor to pull away.
With the Sooners needing a win to stay in the hunt for the top spot in the Big 12 standings, Williams delivered with a big second quarter to pull her team back into the game heading into the second half.
She scored eight points in the period on 4-of-7 shooting with four rebounds, a steal and an assist. After the game, Baranczyk said Williams’ aggressiveness was a key factor in the Sooners’ ability to change the momentum of the game on Wednesday.
Oklahoma went on to hold Baylor scoreless over the final 6 1/2 minutes of game time, allowing the Sooners to mount a comeback. Despite trailing for most of the game, OU had the ball on the final possession trailing 77-76.
Despite having a timeout remaining, Baranczyk let her squad continue to play, and the Sooners once again turned to their leading scorer. Williams delivered again.
Williams drove into the paint, and was met by a wall of defenders. Instead of forcing up a shot with time ticking away, the senior forward spun and found a wide open Liz Scott underneath the basket, who laid it in for the winning basket.
“We want the ball in her hands, and every time she’s making the right decision,” Baranczyk said. “There’s a lot of players that would force that shot and then try to get fouled or something else, and she saw the open person.”
It’s the second-straight game-winning basket Scott has made, after the junior made a late-game shot to beat Texas last Saturday.
“I trust her 100% to make those shots for us,” Williams said about Scott. “And she was able to pull out the win for us tonight.”
Williams finished with team-highs in points (20), rebounds (eight) and assists (five). It was her ninth game finishing with at least 20 points this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.