Sooners suddenly look like a team capable of running any table

NORMAN — It’s hard to believe, but once upon a time, long, long ago, a college football team won an undisputed national championship despite suffering two conference losses.
Such an oddity, there’s no way everybody saw everybody play; it must not have occurred in the modern age; television, color television, cable television, high-definition television and the internet must not yet have been things.
Almost.
It happened 13 years ago.
Somehow, LSU, coached by that offensive groundbreaker and clock-management savant Les Miles, lost at Kentucky on Oct. 13, 2007, and to Arkansas on Nov. 23, 2007, yet still found itself in the SEC title game on Dec. 1, 2007 and having beaten Tennessee there, jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 and topped Ohio State in the BCS championship game.
A harder look at exactly how those Tigers matriculated that season from No. 1 to No. 5 to No. 1 to No. 5 and back to No. 1 again is sure to reveal a crazy set of circumstances that’s unlikely to ever be repeated, yet the greater point is this:
It happened.
Perhaps it could again.
The other point?
You can see the Sooner team that walked out of Lubbock Saturday night with a 62-28 victory over Texas Tech also winning a conference championship, even a national championship, if it could just somehow be given the chance.
Jones-AT&T Stadium is a famously difficult place to play, particularly at night, and has been for Oklahoma over the years and appeared it would be again when the Sooners spent their first defensive series allowing the Red Raiders to drive 80 yards to paydirt and their first offensive series gaining seven yards before punting.
Then it came together.
Like magic.
Like John, Paul, George and Ringo; Mick and Keith, Roger and David; Roger and Pete; Geddy, Alex and Neil.
Maybe better than it’s come together in any single Sooner game dating back to 2008 or 2003.
By the time the first half was over, OU had scored 48 points, rushed for more than 100 yards and thrown for more than 250 and the only reason the Sooners had failed to gain 150 on the ground or 300 through the air was the fact turnovers taken from Tech had yielded short fields, thereby putting a cap on yardage to be gained.
That, and the only reason the Sooners failed to net 55 points by intermission was the fact Marvin Mims flat dropped what would have been a 73-yard touchdown, Spencer Rattler having hit him in the hands and in stride beyond two chasing defenders.
Despite those imperfections, OU’s performance was an epiphany, beginning with Rhamondre Stevenson’s first appearance of the season, finally back from NCAA suspension for a reported failed drug test on the eve of last season’s College Football Playoff.
With apologies to T.J. Pledger, who has fought admirably as OU’s No. 1 back prior to Saturday, watching Stevenson run felt more like watching Herschel Walker, Bo Jackson or Mark Ingram carry the ball than watching Pledger tote it around.
Rattler, who finished 21 of 30 for 288 passing yards and two touchdowns before yielding to Tanner Mordecai — who played just fine himself: 6 of 8, 58 yards, no picks — has thrown for better percentages, but maybe never showcased his talent quite so well.
The play that jump-started the route belonged to him when, after picking up an errant snap and keeping his feet despite tripping over one of his linemen before escaping into open space from which to view the field, he pointed toward the spot he wanted to throw the ball, unloaded and hit Austin Stogner for a 41-yard again.
Four plays later, Stevenson was in the end zone with the first of his three touchdowns and the Sooners had scored the first seven of 42 straight points.
In the space of three snaps during the second quarter, Rattler hit Theo Wease for a 29-yard gain and Stogner for a 27-yard touchdown, prompting this comment from FOX play-by-play man Tim Brando:
“Look at that flick,” he said. “Maybe the best passing QB Riley’s had.”
Quite the comment, it was as though Brando had forgotten about Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, yet offered a perfectly reasonable opinion nonetheless.
By the time it ended, Tech had somehow finished with 400 yards on the button, which is bound to upset OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch — or at least put him in position to feign being upset as he pushes his unit forward — and still the bottom line is his defense got turnovers and held the Red Raiders scoreless while the offense rolled up 42 straight first-half points.
So get out your schedules and begin drawing up the scenarios, because equally crazy things — or one equally crazy thing — have happened before and all in a single night, this OU football team looks capable of taking advantage should such craziness ensue again.
The Sooners look like they could run the table.
Any table.
Seriously.
