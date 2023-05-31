NORMAN — Oklahoma’s postseason path is set.
On Monday, the NCAA Baseball Championship bracket was revealed and the Sooners will be the No. 3 regional seed in the Charleston Regional. The Sooners start against No. 2 regional seed East Carolina at 6 p.m. on Friday on ESPN2.
It wasn’t certain the Sooners would make the cut. OU was one of the last four teams to get in.
“It was like you had a pit in your stomach,” said OU head coach Skip Johnson. “You just didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Oklahoma is coming off a 1-2 record at the Big 12 Tournament and is 31-26 overall. The Sooners are ranked No. 40 in the final NCAA RPI with a strength of schedule that’s 15th in the country.
If the Sooners win on Friday, they advance to face the winner of Army and regional host and No. 7 national seed Virginia on Saturday at 5 p.m. The loser of Friday’s games will face off in an elimination game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“They were really excited,” Johnson said of his players. “Even more so than probably any other time I’ve been around a team that got into a regional. … It was almost like something was lifted off their shoulders.”
The Sooners enter the NCAA Tournament having won 12 of their last 19 games including wins over Texas (in a road sweep), West Virginia and Oklahoma State (twice).
The winner of the Charleston Regional will advance to face the winner of the Conway Regional, hosted by No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.
The Sooners are tied for 24th in the country in stolen bases (109) and have been caught stealing just 33 times. They’re also tied for 11th nationally in walks and 36th in on-base percentage.
This will be the first all-time meeting between Oklahoma and East Carolina.
This is the fifth time since 2010 that Oklahoma will play postseason games in the state of Virginia. The Sooners won the 2010 Charlottesville Super Regional, the 2012 Charlottesville Regional, the 2013 Blacksburg Regional and the 2022 Blacksburg Super Regional.
Due to various illnesses and injuries, OU has only played 26 of its 57 games with every position player on the roster fully available for action – the first 12 games of the season and the last 14 contests.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.