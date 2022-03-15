Sooners selected as No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

NORMAN — If anything could validate the Oklahoma women’s success this season, it came Sunday night.
The OU players gathered at coach Jennie Baranczyk’s house for ESPN’s Selection Show, hoping to hear the good news they were anticipating.
They heard it. The Sooners not only earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament later this week, they were selected as a four-seed.
That means the Sooners will host the first and second rounds of the tourney at Lloyd Noble Center.
One of the Baranczyk’s favorite things was the reactions from her players.
“It was just so fun to watch,” Barancyzk said. “To be able to listen to them, their initial thoughts in terms of focusing on getting better, still focusing on how cool it is that they believe in each other and to get to play at home. I think that was really special to be able to hear those things.”
With the four-seed, the Sooners (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) will host No. 13 seed Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis Saturday in the first round. The other game played in Norman will be No. 5 Notre Dame against No. 12 Massachusetts. The winners from both games will play each other in Norman.
The selection means a little more to this current group of players, as Saturday’s game will mark the Sooners’ first NCAA Tournament game since 2018.
This will be the first tournament experience for seniors Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams, as well as the rest of the roster. Baranczyk is confident her players will have the right mindset.
“I think this team understands what were able to do in the non-conference and some of the special things we were able to do in the conference to have this opportunity to be able to do that,” Baranczyk said. “We want to make sure we’re ready to do that. From that standpoint, we’re literally just going to focus on the game.
“It’s March. Anything can happen. There’s no motivation needed. You’ve just got to step on the floor and go.”
The Sooners are also sure to not over look an unfamiliar opponent IUPUI.
The Jaguars (24-6) won three straight games to clinch the Horizon League Tournament championship last week. Led by Macee Williams (18.7 points per game), the Jags have won five straight and 19 of their past 20 games.
“You’re in the NCAA Tournament. Everybody’s good,” Baranczyk said. “You’ve got to go in terms of having that mindset. I don’t know them all that well, but I do know they have some inside presence and I do know they are very well coached. I also have that mindset, right? That’s where I’ve lived. I’ve been on that side of [being a lower seed].
“For us, being this side of it, you’ve got to be ready for anybody and everything and you’ve got to respect everyone. But at the same time, we’ve got to continue to focus on getting better and we’ve got to step out on our home floor and be able to play the way we [want to play]. That’s what we’re excited about.”
Saturday’s game will be the first time the Sooners have hosted a NCAA Tournament game in Norman.
