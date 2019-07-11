Sooners' running back cleared to rejoin team this week

NORMAN — Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team Tuesday, as multiple reports emerged saying he hasn’t been with the team this summer.
The Athletic reported Brooks is expected to return to team activities Wednesday after his name was cleared in a Title IX investigation.
The website cited sources saying a female OU student alleged Brooks had been “physically violent with her” earlier in the summer; the student filed a complaint against Brooks with OU’s Title IX office, not with the police.
Brooks was suspended from team activities during the investigation and remained in Norman, according to the report.
OU released this statement: “When the OU Athletics Department is made aware of a potential issue involving a student-athlete, it may elect to withhold the student-athlete from participation in team activities during a review of the matter. Per University policy, OU Athletics does not participate in any such reviews or investigations involving a complaint. Those reviews are handled independently by the appropriate University office. At this time, it’s expected that Kennedy Brooks will participate in football team activities later this week.”
The sophomore from Mansfield, Texas, led OU with 1,056 yards rushing and added 12 touchdowns last fall.
Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team after recently being reinstated from a suspension. He has been suspended for KU’s first game of the season after an offseason domestic battery charge.
• OU lands six on All-Big 12: Brooks is one of a league-high six OU selections on the preseason All-Big 12 team, including defensive player of the year Kenneth Murray.
OU’s CeeDee Lamb made the team both as a receiver and a punt/kick returner, joining center Creed Humphrey and tight end Grant Calcaterra on the list.
Redshirt senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred from Alabama during the offseason, was named newcomer of the year.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named offensive player of the year.
Lamb figures to factor into the Biletnikoff Award race. He totaled 1,158 receiving yards and 11 TDs last fall and is regarded as one of the league’s best all-around athletes — tough as a blocker and capable of highlight catches.
Humphrey made 12 starts at center as a sophomore last season. He’s the only remaining starter on OU’s offensive line, which won the 2018 Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best unit.
Calcaterra caught 36 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, starting 11 of 14 games. His one-handed catch that helped seal the Big 12 championship win against Texas went down as one of OU’s biggest highlights.
After transferring from Alabama, some felt Hurts could step in and win preseason offensive player of the year. He is 26-2 as a starter and has a national championship (2017) under his belt. He threw for 5,625 yards and 48 TDs with the Crimson Tide.
• Limited season tickets on sale: Two new OU football season ticket plans for next season went on sale Tuesday.
OU’s home football schedule is: Houston (Sunday, Sept. 1), South Dakota (Sept. 7), Texas Tech (Sept. 28), West Virginia (Oct. 19), Iowa State (Nov. 9) and TCU (Nov. 23).
A $485 standard deal guarantees fans the same reserved seat location each game, plus first opportunities to request tickets for road games, the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and OU bowl games.
A $399 deal “Sooner Express Pass” allows fans to watch each game from a different seat location. Pass holders receive notification via email with tickets, barcodes and seat locations by 5 p.m. on Thursdays on game weeks.
Three-month Sooner Express Pass plans are available, with payments due July 31, Aug. 30 and Sept. 30. For $100 extra, fans may putchase a men’s or women’s basketball season ticket.
Those interested may call 405-325-2424 or visit Soonersports.com.
