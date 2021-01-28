Sooners release 54-game schedule for 2021 baseball season

NORMAN — Oklahoma baseball revealed its 2021 schedule on Friday, announcing 28 home games at L. Dale Mitchell Park and 54 games total.
The Sooners will begin their season at home against Southern for a weekend series, which begins Feb. 19, and open Big 12 play at Texas the weekend of March 26-28.
OU will go to Oklahoma State on March 30 for Bedlam’s first of five matchups in 2021 and host the Cowboys on May 11, both of which will not count toward league standings. The Sooners will head to Stillwater on April 30 and welcome the Pokes on May 1-2 in Norman for their conference series.
OU is scheduled to face Auburn, Texas A&M and Baylor in the Round Rock Classic the weekend of Feb. 26-28 before joining Arizona, Dallas Baptist and MIssouri in the Frisco Classic a week later.
OU’s nonconference slate also features games against Stephen F. Austin and Texas-Arlington on Feb. 23 and 24, respectively, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
“With so much uncertainty around college athletics and the structure of the baseball season, it has been a challenge to put together a schedule of this quality,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “We are pleased with the outcome. We feel we have built a schedule that will challenge our team each time we go out and compete, particularly with the early events in Round Rock and Frisco, and into the Big 12 schedule, which should be as strong a league as it has ever been.”
The Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 26-30 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
OU will release its game day protocols at a later date.
