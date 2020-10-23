Sooners QB Spencer Rattler enjoying long road swing

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s current four-game road swing continues in Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend before it heads to Lubbock the week after.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler has experienced the highs and lows of playing away from Norman — falling to Iowa State in Ames and winning a quadruple-overtime thriller over Texas in Dallas.
And he’s admittedly enjoyed the travel.
“Man, they’re fun to me,” Rattler said. “I think everybody on our team. I like playing at home, but playing away is just as fun. Fans talking mess, a lot of tension, a lot of everything into it. I love playing on the road. It’s been fun. We got a good team on the road this week down at TCU. Should be a fun one.”
The Sooners last played at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium when Kansas State stunned OU 38-35 on Sept. 26. They won’t return to Owen Field until Kansas visits on Nov. 7, marking a 42-day gap between home games.
If there’s a benefit to OU’s road-exclusive October, Rattler, a redshirt freshman, said the road challenges have added to his development as OU’s starting quarterback.
“Playing these last four games has definitely helped me grow, especially with those road games,” said Rattler, who’s thrown for 1,186 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“They’ve definitely helped just with the environment and going against the quality of players and quality of teams we’re playing. Things are starting to slow down for sure.”
OU and TCU are scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday. ABC will televise the Big 12 contest.
• Injury report: OU junior H-back Brayden Willis’ status is uncertain for Saturday’s game against the Horned Frogs.
“Brayden got a little nicked up against Kansas State and haven’t had him since then and I would say he’s week-to-week right now,” said OU coach Lincoln Riley.
Riley did not offer any other health updates.
He also said it’s “yet to be determined” on defensive end Ronnie Perkins, receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Rhamondre Stevenson’s availability for Saturday. The three were suspended ahead of OU’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with LSU last season and have missed OU’s first four games this season.
• OU, Texas Tech slated for late kickoff: A primetime game awaits OU and Texas Tech on Halloween.
The Big 12 Conference announced the Sooners’ tilt with the Red Raiders will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
FOX will carry the television broadcast, while the Sooners can be heard locally on KRXO-FM 107.7.
Other Big 12 games slated for Oct. 31: Iowa State at Kansas, 11 a.m. on FS1; Kansas State at West Virginia, 11 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2; and Texas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. on FOX.
