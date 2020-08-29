Sooners players, coaches march in solidarity

NORMAN — With arms linked and heavy hearts, OU’s football team marched from its practice field behind the southwest corner of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to the Unity Garden on the OU campus’ south oval.
From left to right, senior defensive back Chanse Sylvie, head coach Lincoln Riley and senior offensive lineman Creed Humphrey led the program’s players and staff, each wearing a black shirt, Friday morning.
They walked silently to the garden, stopped and stood in a semi-circle as Riley spoke briefly of their motivations for the demonstration. OU associate head coach Dennis Simmons closed the gathering by leading a prayer. Players and staff then returned to their locker room with their arms locked once more.
“We made this march today of solidarity, not because we have the answers to all that’s going on in our country right now,” Riley said as his players stood behind him at the Unity Garden. “But we are a group of people that are hurt, that are scared, frustrated, but motivated to do our part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.