Sooners open Women's College World Series against Northwestern

NORMAN — Oklahoma softball’s slate in the Women’s College World Series is set.
The Sooners open the tournament with a game against Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
With a win, the Sooners advance to the winner’s bracket and get a one-day break before resuming play at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Texas/UCLA.
With a loss, the Sooners drop to the loser’s bracket and play the loser of Texas/UCLA at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Sooners are joined in the WCWS by Big 12 foes Texas and Oklahoma State.
The Sooners (54-2, 17-1 Big 12) made the WCWS by sweeping Central Florida 8-0, 7-1 in last weekend’s NCAA Super Regional. Prior to that, the Sooners won the NCAA Norman Regional championship against Texas A&M.
Northwestern (45-11, 19-4 Big Ten) advanced to the WCWS by defeating Arizona State in the super regional, including an 8-6 win in the series’ third game Sunday.
The defending-champion Sooners won the WCWS last year and are seeking their sixth national championship. The team enters the WCWS as the top-overall seed.
Below is the complete schedule for the WCWS. All times are CT{/em}:
Thursday, June 2
Game 1: Texas vs. UCLA, 11 a.m., ESPN
Game 2: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Oregon State vs. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, June 3
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, June 4
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 2 p.m., ABC
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 6 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, June 5
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 2 p.m., ABC
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Monday, June 6 (losers’ bracket teams must win twice)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN
Game 13: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN
Game 14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN
WCWS Finals, June 8-10
Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3: Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN
