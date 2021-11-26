An outside chance for a spot in the College Football Playoff still exists for Oklahoma.
The Sooners landed at No. 10 in the latest CFP rankings on Tuesday, moving three spots up after defeating Iowa State 28-21 last Saturday.
Oklahoma State, who the Sooners play on Saturday, landed at No. 7. Baylor is two spots ahead of the Sooners at No. 8.
There were also changes in the CFP committee’s Top 4. Ohio State jumped Alabama for the No. 2 spot after defeating Michigan State 56-7 last weekend, while Alabama and Cincinnati came in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Michigan, Notre Dame and Mississippi landed at No. 5, No. 6 and No. 9, respectively.
Moving up in the rankings keeps the Sooners’ path to the playoff viable, although they still face an uphill climb. Their first step is to defeat Oklahoma State twice — once on Saturday and again in the Big 12 title game next week — and then hope a few of the teams ahead of them lose.
It’s a tough path, but OU coach Lincoln Riley is still confident the Sooners can contend for a national championship this season.
“I have [been confident] for a long time this year, and I’ve always felt that way,” Riley said Tuesday. “We can’t forget the past. We’ve been through this so much. And if you win, things could take care of themselves. People are going to lose games. … People are going to fold down in the month of November. I mean, it happens every single year…”
• Injury update: Riley said starting center Andrew Raym is expected to play against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Raym left in the second half against Iowa State with a leg injury and did not return.
Riley also said corner D.J. Graham is “questionable” to play after also missing the second half against Iowa State with an injury.
• Award watch lists: OU kicker Gabe Brkic was named as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award on Tuesday. The award is given annually to the nation’s top kicker.
Brkic has made 17-of-23 field goals and all 48 extra-point attempts this season.
OU safety Pat Fields was named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is given to an athlete that shows “exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”
• Baylor-Texas Tech: Oklahoma can secure a spot in the Big 12 title game if they beat Oklahoma State on Saturday, or if Baylor loses to Texas Tech. While Bedlam kicks off at 6:30 p.m., the Baylor-Texas Tech game kicks off at 11 a.m.
Despite the implications of the Baylor-Texas Tech game, Jeremiah Hall said the team isn’t too concerned about the result.
“I think we’re going to wake up, we’re going to prepare for our game, do what we normally do and aim to win,” Hall said. “We’re not worried about the results of those guys. We have our own game to play, so we’re going to be ready for that one. Honestly, I’m not even thinking about what’s going on down there in Waco.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.